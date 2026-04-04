Kylie Jenner Drops Sizzling Behind-the-Scenes Pictures From Steamy Skin-Baring Shoot
April 4 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat, sharing sizzling snaps from her latest skin-baring photoshoot.
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, 28, shared behind-the-scenes snaps via Instagram from a recent photoshoot with Puss Puss magazine on Friday, April 3.
Kylie Jenner Stripped Down to Sheer Tights
In the series of sultry snaps, Jenner gave fans a closer look at her steamy looks, including one featuring sheer tights and polka-dot kitten heels.
The Kylie Cosmetics owner stripped down to a floral cream-and-black bra, layering it with a pink open-cut corset that highlighted her tiny midsection. She completed the daring look with sheer white tights that exposed the cheeky pink panties she wore underneath.
Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Curves in Tiny Top
The Hulu personality didn't stop there, showing even more skin in a tiny yellow bra adorned with fringe.
Jenner's sculpted stomach was on full display as she paired the look with low-rise black pants. She was in full glam, rocking a classic black smoky eye and nude lips combination.
"Creative direction ateeee 🔥🔥🔥," one admirer said in the comments section, while another user wrote, "Yes kyyyy this is what we wanna seeeeeee."
"omggg she’s just the prettiest woman ever!" a third added.
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Kylie Jenner Did a Rare Interview
Jenner's sizzling photoshoot comes just days after a rare interview with Kid Cudi on his "Big Bro" podcast.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave fans never-before-heard details about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, whom she was first publicly linked to in 2023.
During the conversation, Jenner was asked to pick her favorite from the films in which Chalamet, 30, has appeared.
"That’s hard for me because I feel like I really love them all, but Call Me by Your Name is pretty perfect. It's just pretty perfect," she said during the April 1 interview.
Kylie Jenner Revealed Her Favorite Timothée Chalamet Movie
Jenner explained that she also loves the 2021 film Dune and its sequel Dune Part: Two, before admitting she's seen Wonka at least seven times.
Their relationship is seemingly going strong as Jenner revealed earlier that month that she was open to growing her family. Jenner shares two children with her ex Travis Scott: daughter Stormi and son Aire.
"In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then...I do want to have more kids," she told Vanity Fair on March 11.