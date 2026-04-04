or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Drops Sizzling Behind-the-Scenes Pictures From Steamy Skin-Baring Shoot

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Reality TV alum Kylie Jenner is turning heads once again, showing off her curves in a series of new behind-the-scenes snaps from a sultry photoshoot.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 4 2026, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat, sharing sizzling snaps from her latest skin-baring photoshoot.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, 28, shared behind-the-scenes snaps via Instagram from a recent photoshoot with Puss Puss magazine on Friday, April 3.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Stripped Down to Sheer Tights

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kylie Jenner gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her recent 'Puss Puss' magazine photoshoot.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her recent 'Puss Puss' magazine photoshoot.

In the series of sultry snaps, Jenner gave fans a closer look at her steamy looks, including one featuring sheer tights and polka-dot kitten heels.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner stripped down to a floral cream-and-black bra, layering it with a pink open-cut corset that highlighted her tiny midsection. She completed the daring look with sheer white tights that exposed the cheeky pink panties she wore underneath.

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Showed Off Her Curves in Tiny Top

Photo of Kylie Jenner proved once again she's not afraid to wear dangerously-low rise pants.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner proved once again she's not afraid to wear dangerously-low rise pants.

The Hulu personality didn't stop there, showing even more skin in a tiny yellow bra adorned with fringe.

Jenner's sculpted stomach was on full display as she paired the look with low-rise black pants. She was in full glam, rocking a classic black smoky eye and nude lips combination.

"Creative direction ateeee 🔥🔥🔥," one admirer said in the comments section, while another user wrote, "Yes kyyyy this is what we wanna seeeeeee."

"omggg she’s just the prettiest woman ever!" a third added.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner Did a Rare Interview

Photo of Kylie Jenner did a rare interview with Kid Cudi earlier this week.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner did a rare interview with Kid Cudi earlier this week.

Jenner's sizzling photoshoot comes just days after a rare interview with Kid Cudi on his "Big Bro" podcast.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave fans never-before-heard details about her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, whom she was first publicly linked to in 2023.

During the conversation, Jenner was asked to pick her favorite from the films in which Chalamet, 30, has appeared.

"That’s hard for me because I feel like I really love them all, but Call Me by Your Name is pretty perfect. It's just pretty perfect," she said during the April 1 interview.

Kylie Jenner Revealed Her Favorite Timothée Chalamet Movie

Photo of Kylie Jenner admitted that she's open to having more children in her late 20s.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner admitted that she's open to having more children in her late 20s.

Jenner explained that she also loves the 2021 film Dune and its sequel Dune Part: Two, before admitting she's seen Wonka at least seven times.

Their relationship is seemingly going strong as Jenner revealed earlier that month that she was open to growing her family. Jenner shares two children with her ex Travis Scott: daughter Stormi and son Aire.

"In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then...I do want to have more kids," she told Vanity Fair on March 11.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.