Kylie Jenner Rocks Kim Kardashian's Vintage Low-Cut Yellow Gown for Friend's Wedding: Photos

The KHY founder looked absolutely incredible in one of Kim Kardashian 's vintage Versace dresses, as she showed off in a new YouTube video posted on Monday, September 21.

Kylie Jenner is just like us!

In the vlog, Jenner was preparing to attend a friend's wedding in St. Tropez, France, and showed all the work that goes into attending events abroad.

“Ok guys, this looks a little crazy right now,” she laughed.

Unsurprisingly, one big part of the planning is outfit selection with help from a stylist.

In the video, Jenner tried on some of her looks for the trip, including a familiar-looking yellow dress. The number is a satiny yellow corset gown, low-cut with a high-leg slit, draped perfectly over the star's hips — with lace-up and pleat details.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder tried on the dress while standing in front of part of her insane bag collection, featuring an almost uncountable amount of Hermès Birkins in every color of the rainbow.