Kylie Jenner Rocks Kim Kardashian's Vintage Low-Cut Yellow Gown for Friend's Wedding: Photos
Sept. 22 2026, Published 8:48 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner is just like us!
The KHY founder looked absolutely incredible in one of Kim Kardashian's vintage Versace dresses, as she showed off in a new YouTube video posted on Monday, September 21.
Kylie Jenner Looked Exquisite in Vintage Versace
In the vlog, Jenner was preparing to attend a friend's wedding in St. Tropez, France, and showed all the work that goes into attending events abroad.
“Ok guys, this looks a little crazy right now,” she laughed.
Unsurprisingly, one big part of the planning is outfit selection with help from a stylist.
In the video, Jenner tried on some of her looks for the trip, including a familiar-looking yellow dress. The number is a satiny yellow corset gown, low-cut with a high-leg slit, draped perfectly over the star's hips — with lace-up and pleat details.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder tried on the dress while standing in front of part of her insane bag collection, featuring an almost uncountable amount of Hermès Birkins in every color of the rainbow.
The Star Got the Look From Her Big Sister
The reason the archival dress looked so familiar is that Kardashian wore it first, back in 2018, as pointed out by one X user.
The designer gown is from Versace's spring/summer 1995 collection, but is clearly a timeless design.
Fans speculated whether Kardashian had lent her dress to Jenner for her St. Tropez adventures.
Kylie Jenner's St. Tropez Prep Was Intense
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In the video, Jenner showed fans how she prepped for her trip.
She started off by working out at Alo's L.A. gym, before giving final sign-offs on her French wardrobe. This process involved looking at rack after rack of clothes and shoes, making sure they were all tailored to perfection.
Before the flight, the reality star got a sneaky spray tan at home, before demonstrating her pared-down glam routine for the airport.
She Showed Off Her Private Plane
After that, the Hidden Hills-based star headed off to the airport, where she drove straight to her private plane, a.k.a. Kylie Air.
The vlog showed off the huge aircraft, with Kylie Air branding everywhere, luxury snacks at the ready, a full-sized bed, bathroom and dedicated staff.
Throughout the flight, Jenner was also treated to gourmet-looking meals, snacks and beverages.
One commenter summed up many people's feelings when they wrote, "This is the most unrelatable vlog I've ever seen, and I love it. Give us more!"