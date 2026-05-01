Kylie Jenner Slapped With Second Lawsuit After Employee Was Allegedly Ordered Not to 'Look' at Star or She'd 'Disappear'

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Kylie Jenner was slapped with her second lawsuit in two weeks. According to a Friday, May 1, report from TMZ, the reality star, 28, is being sued for not being able to stop an employee from harassing another housekeeper. Juana Delgado Soto filed the bombshell lawsuit, referencing 20 causes of action, on Wednesday, April 29, at L.A. Country Superior court. She cited harassment, race discrimination, failure to pay wages and failure to prevent or remedy harassment under Jenner's employment.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner was sued twice in April.

Soto began working for Jenner in May 2019 and claims she wasn't given proper meal or rest breaks. Four years later, her supervisor, Itzel Sibrian, allegedly made fun of her foreign accent and immigration status. At the time, Soto complained about Sibrian's behavior, prompting the latter to be transferred to a different job. However, when Sibrian returned to her initial position, she lowered her employee's hourly wages, assigned her unfavorable work and changed her schedule. On Soto's birthday, Sibrian reportedly told her, “No one cares about your birthday, Kylie is having a dinner," and threatened to fire her for not staying late.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's former housekeeper placed a note on her massage bed about her conditions.

Soto attempted to contact Jenner about the incident by placing a note on her massage bed. However, she was told never to contact the star again. “Defendants told her she was no longer allowed to 'Look at Kylie'; 'Smile at Kylie' and if she saw Kylie she would have to ‘disappear,’” Soto claimed. She resigned via text in August 2025 and told her supervisors she couldn't handle the intense "anxiety" she faced.

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Kylie Jenner Was Sued by Another Former Housekeeper on April 21

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's former housekeeper was allegedly 'subjected to severe and pervasive harassment.'

This is not the only lawsuit Jenner faced in April. According to legal documents obtained by an outlet on April 21, Angelica Vasquez filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles last week, alleging she was "treated with hostility and exclusion" by staff members at Jenner's Hidden Hills, Calif., home in September 2024. The employee claimed she was "subjected to severe and pervasive harassment" by a woman named Elsi and lead housekeeper Patsy.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner's ex-housekeeper alleged she was discriminated against for her religious beliefs and nationality.