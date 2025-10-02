or
Kylie Jenner Spills Out of Barely-There Bra While Sipping Alcohol in Her Paris Hotel Room: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner exposed her chest in a revealing snapshot ahead of stepping out for Paris Fashion Week.

Oct. 2 2025, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Before going out in Paris, France, Kylie Jenner enjoyed a wine night indoors — intimates included.

The reality star, 28, stripped down to a bra and underwear while sipping on alcohol from her hotel room on Thursday, October 2.

In photos, Jenner exposed her cleavage in a tiny gray piece paired with matching bottoms. She slipped off her white robe as she posed in a director's chair, with her hair swept into a sleek bun.

Image of Kylie Jenner sat in the audience at the Tom Ford runway show in Paris.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner sat in the audience at the Tom Ford runway show in Paris.

The star opted for minimal accessories, choosing three diamond earrings to adorn the side of her ear.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Jenner covered up in a slinky black slip dress. She danced around in the elevator and brought her alcoholic beverage in the car.

"I'm having the best day ever!" she shrieked. "Ever, ever ever. This is the best day of my life!"

The beauty mogul scrolled through her phone in the car before stepping out to a crowd of screaming fans outside Tom Ford's Paris Fashion Week event.

Jenner concluded her Instagram carousel with a short clip of models walking the runway at the fashion show.

Image of Kylie Jenner credited makeup artist Ariel Tejada for her look.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner credited makeup artist Ariel Tejada for her look.

"BEST DAY EVER PARIS 🖤🖤🖤🖤," she wrote.

"Sister !!!" Amelia Gray Hamlin commented.

Fans drew comparisons between the 28-year-old and her sister Kim Kardashian.

"She’s giving Kim in the fourth slide😫," one user wrote.

Kylie Jenner Goes Behind the Scenes of Paris Fashion Week

Image of Kylie Jenner posed in her undergarments.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posed in her undergarments.

One day earlier, Jenner went makeup-free in a behind-the-scenes vlog from her Paris trip with makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

"We made it to Paris. Day 1," she said, then stuck out her tongue for the camera.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted she picked two pimples on her forehead and created scabs.

"She likes to make my job just a smidge harder," Tejada teased.

Jenner, donned in a white robe, styled her hair and applied skincare in the bathroom.

"I literally just got off the plane. Wouldn’t say this is my best look right now, but we’re going to figure it out," she addressed her fans. "I'm going to go see my [Creative Director] Haider [Ackermann] at Tom Ford. I'm so excited. I barely slept on the plane."

Image of Kylie Jenner attended Paris Fashion Week.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner attended Paris Fashion Week.

"Ariel, this pimple is begging me to picked more!" she yelled at Tejada in the other room, while he encouraged her to "let it be" to avoid a "mountain" on her forehead.

The makeup artist handed her a cup of coffee and called her a "princess" as she jokingly pretended to cry.

"Ariel is just the best makeup artist," she declared while zooming in on her glammed-up complexion.

Jenner concluded her vlog from the car on the way to the Tom Ford runway.

"I love my life," she gushed.

