OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Beloved Dog Norman Dies at Age 12

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared an emotional tribute to her late dog Norman.

Oct. 22 2025, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner's longtime pooch, Norman, has passed away at age 12.

The reality star, 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 22, to announce the heartbreaking news.

The Kardashian family first adopted the Greyhound when Jenner was just 17 years old.

Jenner published a photo dump featuring photos of the pup from over the years, whether dressed up in costume, playing with the kids or cuddling with his mom.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

"In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman. I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much," the social media star wrote. "I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one. Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received. Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy."

She continued, "Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn’t writing this post. I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it’s hard losing you norm. It makes me happy knowing my kids got to meet you and love you 😢 My sweet Normyyyy. My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever."

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

"💔💔 love u forever normi bear," Jenner's friend Victoria Villarroel commented.

"Awwe Norman was the mascot of the King Kylie era 🙁," one fan lamented.

Kylie Jenner's Return to 'King Kylie' Era

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

The tragic news of Norman's passing comes amid a busy month for Jenner, as she recently released a nostalgic King Kylie makeup collection.

"This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!! 💋 you’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here...10 years later!" she captioned a photo decked out in silver glitter with a crown. "Without your support. I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! .. and that’s why I posted that tweet back in 2022."

She continued, "I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for. from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being on this journey with me. I hope this collection makes you as happy as you’ve made me."

Kylie Jenner's Unexpected Music Release

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Along with the new beauty products, the makeup mogul also dropped her first-ever song, "Fourth Strike," under the name "King Kylie" on Tuesday, October 14. Fans accused the star of autotuning her voice in the surprising release.

"How embarrassing king autotune 😂," one X user wrote.

"Jesus it’s awful," another expressed.

