Kylie Kelce Laughs as Her Kids Call Out Dad Jason's 'Big' B---- While Hers Are Just 'Tall'

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real about parenting — and sharing her kids' hilarious takes on their mom and dad Jason Kelce's "b----." "Not gonna lie, my kid told me that Jason's b---- are big and my b---- are tall," Kylie, 33, told her listeners during the Thursday, November 12, episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

Source: Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce/YouTube Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids keep them on their toes.

Kylie Kylie's Children Joked About Her 'Tall' B----

Source: 'Not Gonna Lie' Podcast Kylie Kelce opened up about a candid story involving her daughters and her 'b----.'

Kylie and Jason, 38, are proud parents to four daughters — Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 7 months. Although Kylie didn't specify which child made the cheeky remark, she laughed, "I don't know either. I mean I think I know, but I'm gonna pretend like I don’t."

Kylie Kelce Kept It Real About 'Itty Bitty T----'

Source: 'Not Gonna Lie' Podcast Kylie Kelce joked about being part of the 'itty bitty t----' committee.

The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host isn't shy about keeping it real, recently joking that she used to be part of the "itty bitty titty committee" in a conversation with Ashley Graham last month. After confirming they wore a sports bra daily, Kylie added, "Prior to children, I was part of the itty bitty titty committee. Some would say I was the president." "I was told in sixth grade that I was so flat, I was jealous of the wall, so there’s that," she laughed off. "It got to a point where when I put on a regular bra and raised my arms, I actually had nothing to sit in the cup to keep the bra down."

Kylie Kelce Shared a Hot Take

Source: @kykelce/Instagram Kylie Kelce shared a hot take about attending her children's sports practices.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the mom of four shared her thoughts on why parents shouldn't have to attend their kids' sports practices. She referenced a clip from the Today show featuring soccer star Abby Wambach, who suggested that parents wait in the car during practice. "I cannot agree with this more. Don't go to...what are you doing? Don't go to practice. Do not go to practice," Kylie told her listeners. "The practice is set up to prepare them for gameplay, right? They're there to play. They're there to sort it out, to learn new skills. They're there to focus on their teammates and the coach."

Kylie Kelce Tells Parents to Hit the Parking Lot During Practice

Source: @kykelce/Instagram Kylie Kelce noted an instance where her daughter wouldn't stop looking at her during gymnastics.