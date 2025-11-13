or
Kylie Kelce Laughs as Her Kids Call Out Dad Jason's 'Big' B---- While Hers Are Just 'Tall'

Photo of Kylie Kelce
Source: 'Not Gonna Lie' Podcast; @kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce got candid about her kids on her 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast, revealing the funny comments they made about her and husband Jason Kelce's 'b----.'

Nov. 13 2025, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

Kylie Kelce is keeping it real about parenting — and sharing her kids' hilarious takes on their mom and dad Jason Kelce's "b----."

"Not gonna lie, my kid told me that Jason's b---- are big and my b---- are tall," Kylie, 33, told her listeners during the Thursday, November 12, episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

Source: Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce/YouTube

Jason and Kylie Kelce's kids keep them on their toes.

Kylie Kylie's Children Joked About Her 'Tall' B----

Photo of Kylie Kelce opened up about a candid story involving her daughters and her 'b----.'
Source: 'Not Gonna Lie' Podcast

Kylie Kelce opened up about a candid story involving her daughters and her 'b----.'

Kylie and Jason, 38, are proud parents to four daughters — Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 7 months.

Although Kylie didn't specify which child made the cheeky remark, she laughed, "I don't know either. I mean I think I know, but I'm gonna pretend like I don’t."

Kylie Kelce Kept It Real About 'Itty Bitty T----'

Photo of Kylie Kelce joked about being part of the 'itty bitty t----' committee.
Source: 'Not Gonna Lie' Podcast

Kylie Kelce joked about being part of the 'itty bitty t----' committee.

The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host isn't shy about keeping it real, recently joking that she used to be part of the "itty bitty titty committee" in a conversation with Ashley Graham last month. After confirming they wore a sports bra daily, Kylie added, "Prior to children, I was part of the itty bitty titty committee. Some would say I was the president."

"I was told in sixth grade that I was so flat, I was jealous of the wall, so there’s that," she laughed off. "It got to a point where when I put on a regular bra and raised my arms, I actually had nothing to sit in the cup to keep the bra down."

Kylie Kelce Shared a Hot Take

Photo of Kylie Kelce shared a hot take about attending her children's sports practices.
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce shared a hot take about attending her children's sports practices.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the mom of four shared her thoughts on why parents shouldn't have to attend their kids' sports practices. She referenced a clip from the Today show featuring soccer star Abby Wambach, who suggested that parents wait in the car during practice.

"I cannot agree with this more. Don't go to...what are you doing? Don't go to practice. Do not go to practice," Kylie told her listeners. "The practice is set up to prepare them for gameplay, right? They're there to play. They're there to sort it out, to learn new skills. They're there to focus on their teammates and the coach."

Kylie Kelce Tells Parents to Hit the Parking Lot During Practice

Photo of Kylie Kelce noted an instance where her daughter wouldn't stop looking at her during gymnastics.
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce noted an instance where her daughter wouldn't stop looking at her during gymnastics.

Although Kylie noted that their children were too young for "organized sports without parents," she had to tell Wyatt to stop looking at her during gymnastics.

"I love the idea of roll up, drop your kids off, tell them to have a great practice. If you want to stick around in the parking lot, fine. But it should be clear to your child that you are not involved in their practice," she continued. "You know what's cool? When they come to you after practice and they get in the car, and you can say, 'What did you work on today? What'd you learn? How did that go? What did you like the best?'"

