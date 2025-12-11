Kylie Kelce Questions Brother-in-Law Travis for Claiming He and Taylor Swift 'Never' Argue: 'I'm Very Confused'

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Kelce Questioned Travis Kelce

Source: Not Gonna Lie Podcast/YouTube Kylie Kelce questioned her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.

The former NFL wag continued, “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind her like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”

Source: Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce/YouTube Kylie Kelce teased her husband, Jason Kelce, after Travis' recent comments about Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce Claimed He and Taylor Swift Don't 'Argue'

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce claimed he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, don't 'argue.'

The Kelce brothers made headlines earlier this month when they asked George, 64, about his previous comments on never arguing with his wife, 47. Instead, the movie star flipped the question back on Travis, 36, prompting the football player to reveal that he and the "You Belong With Me" songstress, 35, never argued.

Kylie Kelce Questioned Travis Kelce's Definition of Arguing

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August.

“Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” Kylie jokingly told her audience. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his a-- knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.” Kylie and Jason met on a dating app in 2014, tying the knot just four years later. The “Not Gonna Lie” podcast host, who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennet and Finn, with the retired NFL star, pointed out they don’t argue “often,” but added, “Now, do we argue often? Not really. But we've definitely argued, for sure.”

Kylie Kelce Said She and Jason Kelce Don't 'Yell'

Source: MEGA Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce share four daughters.