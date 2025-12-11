Kylie Kelce Questions Brother-in-Law Travis for Claiming He and Taylor Swift 'Never' Argue: 'I'm Very Confused'
Dec. 11 2025, Updated 3:39 p.m. ET
Kylie Kelce weighed in after brother-in-law Travis Kelce claimed he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, "never" argue — a revelation the Kansas City Chiefs star made earlier this month while chatting with Jason Kelce and George Clooney.
“You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue? I'm very confused about this,” Kylie, 33, approached the topic during the Thursday, December 11, episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, before addressing the Jay Kelly actor’s marriage with Amal Clooney.
Kylie Kelce Questioned Travis Kelce
The former NFL wag continued, “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind her like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”
Travis Kelce Claimed He and Taylor Swift Don't 'Argue'
The Kelce brothers made headlines earlier this month when they asked George, 64, about his previous comments on never arguing with his wife, 47.
Instead, the movie star flipped the question back on Travis, 36, prompting the football player to reveal that he and the "You Belong With Me" songstress, 35, never argued.
- Travis Kelce's Sister-in-Law Kylie Gushes Over His 'Amazing' Relationship With Taylor Swift: 'If Travis Is Happy, We're Happy'
- Kylie Kelce Declares She 'Loves and Appreciates' Taylor Swift, Notices How 'Happy' Travis Kelce Is Around the Singer
- Kylie Kelce Defends Meeting Taylor Swift for the First Time at Chiefs Game: 'People Are Disturbed by This'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kylie Kelce Questioned Travis Kelce's Definition of Arguing
“Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” Kylie jokingly told her audience. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his a-- knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.”
Kylie and Jason met on a dating app in 2014, tying the knot just four years later. The “Not Gonna Lie” podcast host, who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennet and Finn, with the retired NFL star, pointed out they don’t argue “often,” but added, “Now, do we argue often? Not really. But we've definitely argued, for sure.”
Kylie Kelce Said She and Jason Kelce Don't 'Yell'
In addition, the mother of four questioned the definition of an argument, noting they don’t often get into yelling matches.
“So the arguments in our house, they're not a yelling situation,” she said. “I just think that if you're married, you live together, specifically if you have children, you're potentially having some sleepless nights. You might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”