Kylie Kelce Questions Brother-in-Law Travis for Claiming He and Taylor Swift 'Never' Argue: 'I'm Very Confused'

Photo of Kylie Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Not Gonna Lie Podcast/YouTube; MEGA

Kylie Kelce questioned her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, on claims he made earlier this month that he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, 'never' argue.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 11 2025, Updated 3:39 p.m. ET

Kylie Kelce weighed in after brother-in-law Travis Kelce claimed he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, "never" argue — a revelation the Kansas City Chiefs star made earlier this month while chatting with Jason Kelce and George Clooney.

“You're telling me you don't bicker or argue? Or maybe you do bicker, but you don't argue? I'm very confused about this,” Kylie, 33, approached the topic during the Thursday, December 11, episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, before addressing the Jay Kelly actor’s marriage with Amal Clooney.

Kylie Kelce Questioned Travis Kelce

Photo of Kylie Kelce questioned her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.
Source: Not Gonna Lie Podcast/YouTube

Kylie Kelce questioned her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce.

The former NFL wag continued, “To George Clooney's credit, I would not argue with Amal either. Absolutely not. I would be right behind her like, ‘Yeah. Get them, what she said. I'm with her.’ Whatever she says, we ride at dawn.”

Source: Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce/YouTube

Kylie Kelce teased her husband, Jason Kelce, after Travis' recent comments about Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce Claimed He and Taylor Swift Don't 'Argue'

Photo of Travis Kelce claimed he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, don't 'argue.'
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce claimed he and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, don't 'argue.'

The Kelce brothers made headlines earlier this month when they asked George, 64, about his previous comments on never arguing with his wife, 47.

Instead, the movie star flipped the question back on Travis, 36, prompting the football player to reveal that he and the "You Belong With Me" songstress, 35, never argued.

Kylie Kelce Questioned Travis Kelce's Definition of Arguing

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in August.

“Notice how my husband was oddly quiet during this segment,” Kylie jokingly told her audience. “He did ask a couple of clarifying questions. But for the most part, his a-- knew that he could not say that after almost eight years married. We absolutely argue.”

Kylie and Jason met on a dating app in 2014, tying the knot just four years later. The “Not Gonna Lie” podcast host, who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennet and Finn, with the retired NFL star, pointed out they don’t argue “often,” but added, “Now, do we argue often? Not really. But we've definitely argued, for sure.”

Kylie Kelce Said She and Jason Kelce Don't 'Yell'

Photo of Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce share four daughters.
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce share four daughters.

In addition, the mother of four questioned the definition of an argument, noting they don’t often get into yelling matches.

“So the arguments in our house, they're not a yelling situation,” she said. “I just think that if you're married, you live together, specifically if you have children, you're potentially having some sleepless nights. You might have varying degrees of patience with certain situations with your kids.”

