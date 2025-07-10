Kylie Kelce Shares Rare Comments About Taylor Swift During Chat With Ed Sheeran: She's a 'Cheat Code'

Kelce asked Sheeran which artist would have the same “cheat code” effect for a Philadelphia crowd, to which he easily responded with her brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s current girlfriend, 35, as she was born in raised in West Reading, Penn.

“I mean, I think Taylor, just because it’s home,” Kylie replied, to which Ed admittedly said, “I kind of think Taylor anywhere, though.”

Later in the conversation, Ed — who toured with Taylor at the beginning of his career — recalled the experience turned him into an NFL fan following his move from Britain to the States.