Kylie Kelce Shares Rare Comments About Taylor Swift During Chat With Ed Sheeran: She's a 'Cheat Code'
Kylie Kelce is spilling the tea on her potential future sister-in-law Taylor Swift.
Kelce, 33, was speaking with Ed Sheeran during the Thursday, July 10 episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast when the “Bad Blood” singer’s name was brought up in conversation.
Kylie Kelce Shared Rare Details About Taylor Swift With Ed Sheeran
Sheeran, 34, recalled the craziest fan reaction he’s ever heard at one of his concerts, saying it happened when he brought Eminem onstage during a 2023 show in Detroit.
“That was the loudest I’ve ever heard a crowd — like, anywhere in the world,” Sheeran explained. “There’s never been a louder crowd than that, but I will say it’s because I brought Eminem on stage in Detroit. That’s the cheat code.”
Ed Sheeran Called Taylor Swift a 'Cheat Code'
Kelce asked Sheeran which artist would have the same “cheat code” effect for a Philadelphia crowd, to which he easily responded with her brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s current girlfriend, 35, as she was born in raised in West Reading, Penn.
“I mean, I think Taylor, just because it’s home,” Kylie replied, to which Ed admittedly said, “I kind of think Taylor anywhere, though.”
Later in the conversation, Ed — who toured with Taylor at the beginning of his career — recalled the experience turned him into an NFL fan following his move from Britain to the States.
Ed Sheeran Credits Taylor Swift for His Love of Football
“I moved to Nashville for Taylor’s Red Tour in 2013, and I got a place there. I went to Walmart to buy bits to move in, and I just bought some pajamas," he recalled of his first Tennessee Titans gear. "And then when I got home, I was wearing the pajamas, and when someone was around, they were like, ‘Oh, you’re a Titans fan.’ I was like, ‘Guess I am.'”
Although Ed and Taylor’s relationship goes back decades, Kylie has formed a close bond with the Grammy-Award winning musician since she began dating Travis, 35, in summer 2023.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Been Dating Since 2023
Kylie opened up about her first interaction with Taylor, which took place at a Kansas City Chiefs game in January 2024, and the drama surrounding it during a February appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.
“People are deeply disturbed by this,” she explained to host Alex Cooper in February. “There was, like, all this stuff leading up to it [the meeting] about, ‘Well, why haven’t they met, they’re avoiding each other.’ I’m not avoiding anyone. … It was funny to me because I kept saying to people, ‘I didn’t meet Travis for probably close to a year when [Jason] and I were dating.'”