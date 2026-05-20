Kylie Minogue Emotionally Reflects on Ex's Tragic Suicide: 'I Often Feel His Presence'

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Kylie Minogue reflected on the loss of her ex, INXS singer Michael Hutchence, in an emotional interview ahead of her Netflix documentary series Kylie, which will be released on Wednesday, May 20. "That was the first time I cried on camera in the interviews," the "Can't Get You Out of My Head" singer, 57, told Hello! in an interview published Monday, May 18. "I was like 'uh oh, uh oh, uh oh,' I knew it was gonna happen and here it comes. I didn't think it would be about that conversation. But when I really think about him and talk about him, I can often just feel his presence and think about that time."

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Kylie Minogue Can 'Feel' Ex Michael Hutchence's 'Presence'

Source: MEGA Kylie Minogue said she can still 'feel' the 'presence' of her former beau Michael Hutchence.

Minogue and Hutchence dated from 1989 to 1991. He died by suicide in 1997. "In the conversations about Michael, I was really trying to put myself back in the moment, so I would become more emotional, which was interesting," Minogue said. "I think it was good. I think maybe it’s just something that people can relate to." The top hits of INXS included "Need You Tonight," "New Sensation," "Devil Inside," "Never Tear Us Apart" and "Suicide Blonde."

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Kylie Minogue Called Cancer Battle 'Cathartic and Difficult'

Source: MEGA Kylie Minogue got 'emotional' talking about the INXS singer Michael Hutchence.

The three-part series, which is the same name as her smash 1988 debut album, also provided a health update more than 20 years after she was diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2005. She told Hello! that talking about the experience was "both cathartic and difficult. You know, I'm talking about it from a vantage point where I’m not in that situation now, so my only struggle with that is I can never really tell that whole story because there’s a lot to it and it doesn’t kind of come and go. It’s something you still have to navigate."

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Kylie Minogue's Health Battle Inspired Her Music

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Source: MEGA Kylie Minogue called speaking about her breast cancer battle 'cathartic and difficult.'

She recalled her song "Story" from her 2023 album Tension, which talks about overcoming challenges. "I knew that [the cancer battle] would be part of the story," she said. "I just keep going to the song, were you part of my story?" Minogue got her start acting on the Australian soap opera Neighbours in the 1980s before achieving worldwide success with her music career. The private star relied on director Michael Harte, who spearheaded documentaries about Sir David Beckham and Michael J. Fox, to bring her story to life. "The trust fall was one worth taking, but the process was deep, long, it was a lot of work," she told the outlet. "But I think we all wanted to work hard and get a good result."

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Kylie Minogue Revisited Her Archive for Documentary Purposes

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Source: MEGA Kylie Minogue's three-part documentary was produced by Michael Harte, who was behind documentaries about Sir David Beckham and Michael J. Fox.