Kym Whitely Says 'Young & Hungry' Cast Would Love to 'Come Back' Together: 'We're Lifelong Friends'
Kym Whitely is not opposed to bringing her Young & Hungry cast together again. Though the show, which ran from 2014 to 2018, ended rather suddenly, the star, who played Josh's housekeeper Yolanda, is still in touch with her costars.
"People talk about Young & Hungry. I talked to David Holden, the creator, the other day, but it was a great time. I hope they do bring it back," the actress, 63, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her personal weight journey and using Zepbound® (tirzepatide). "I looked different back then!"
"The one thing with Young & Hungry is that we're definitely a family. It didn't last long, but we are lifelong friends and we talk about how we can get back together," she continues. "We're like, 'Let's do this again!' I'm really close with Jonathan Sadowski, who played Josh Xander Kaminski on the series. We just want to come back. I think it ended too abruptly."
From her time on set, the comedian will never forget when Betty White was a guest star. "That was one of my best memories to date!" she gushes. "Just to be with her. She was so iconic."
Additionally, Whitely is having a busy summer as she's gearing up for the release of Happy Gilmore 2, which is set to come out on July 25.
"I'm very excited about the movie," she says, which stars Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller. "Adam is amazing and his daughter Sadie is in it. I do a lot of my scenes with her, but I can't give too much away! It's going to be hilarious, so I definitely want everyone to watch it. Normally, you would go to set and be nervous because Adam is a big star, but he and Ben are just regular people. Adam would just walk in and have on his shorts and T-shirt. It was a great experience. They are kind and funny. It was a lot of fun."
"The one thing I picked up from Adam is improv. It comes from the top. If the boss is kind and fun and easygoing, everyone else is, and that's what I learned from him. Start with kindness and just be funny and fun! He also allowed us to improv, so that was great," she continues.
Happy Gilmore 2's release comes at a pivotal time for Whitely since she feels like her best self after using Zepbound® (tirzepatide). "Before I would go onto set and I wasn't paying attention to what I was doing, but now that I'm on it, I really go to set and I am focused on a healthy lifestyle," she explains. "It's a tool that has made it easier for me to have a happy lifestyle and to exercise."
"The truth is I was obese most of my adult life and I struggled with my weight," she adds. "I would gain weight and lose weight, and I would get frustrated about it. I felt stuck. I talked to my friends, and they mentioned Zepbound® (tirzepatide) to me. I made an appointment with my doctor, and I talked to them about it. They explained to me that Zepbound® (tirzepatide) would be a great tool for me to use in my weight loss journey. I was so happy to find it!"
Now, Whitely wants to get word out. "If I didn't enjoy this journey, I would not be here," she declares. "But Zepbound® (tirzepatide) has been good to me, and I encourage everyone to talk to their doctor because that's where it starts. I have found enjoyment in having a healthy lifestyle with diet and exercise. When I say diet, I am talking about a healthy diet. I am enjoying this health journey. I am enjoying traveling more. I bike ride, play tennis, I tried some pickleball."
While others might shy away from being so candid about their weight issues, Whitley feels the opposite. "If I found a good restuarant, I would tell you, or if I found a new dress, I would tell you the store. I want to share things that I love, especially for women. This was my time to say, 'Hey, I found this tool that will help you manage obesity.' A lot of people don't understand obesity is a disease, and I'm really interested in wiping the stigma away from that. I'm not afraid or shy about it! When someone asks, 'What are you doing?' I say, 'Zepbound® (tirzepatide),' and they say, 'Oh, what is that?' I tell them to call their doctor. I really encourage people to call their doctor. That's the first step — don't get stuck. Go to your doctor and get started!"
To learn more about Zepbound®, click here: zepbound.lilly.com