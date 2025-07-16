Kym Whitely Says 'Young & Hungry' Cast Would Love to 'Come Back' Together: 'We're Lifelong Friends'

Additionally, Whitely is having a busy summer as she's gearing up for the release of Happy Gilmore 2, which is set to come out on July 25.

"I'm very excited about the movie," she says, which stars Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller. "Adam is amazing and his daughter Sadie is in it. I do a lot of my scenes with her, but I can't give too much away! It's going to be hilarious, so I definitely want everyone to watch it. Normally, you would go to set and be nervous because Adam is a big star, but he and Ben are just regular people. Adam would just walk in and have on his shorts and T-shirt. It was a great experience. They are kind and funny. It was a lot of fun."

"The one thing I picked up from Adam is improv. It comes from the top. If the boss is kind and fun and easygoing, everyone else is, and that's what I learned from him. Start with kindness and just be funny and fun! He also allowed us to improv, so that was great," she continues.

Happy Gilmore 2's release comes at a pivotal time for Whitely since she feels like her best self after using Zepbound® (tirzepatide). "Before I would go onto set and I wasn't paying attention to what I was doing, but now that I'm on it, I really go to set and I am focused on a healthy lifestyle," she explains. "It's a tool that has made it easier for me to have a happy lifestyle and to exercise."