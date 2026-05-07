LA FATEN Foundation: A Foundation Born From Love

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On Mother’s Day, Donatello Bonasera—widely known as The Golden Artist—introduced a foundation unlike most. Named in honor of his mother and created as a tribute to her, the LAFATEN FOUNDATION stands as the most personal expression of his work to date. Recognized for creating some of the rarest and most valuable fine art and high jewelry pieces, Donatello has built a reputation on scarcity, permanence, and meaning. Yet this foundation reflects something more intimate—an extension of the values that shaped him long before his success.

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“In my mother’s presence this earth is the only heaven I’ll ever need,” he once said, offering a glimpse into the emotional origin of the foundation. The LA FATEN FOUNDATION is dedicated to supporting mothers and children facing cancer, with a focus not only on financial assistance but on the human reality behind treatment—care, presence, and dignity. It is structured on the philosophy that the hands that once held us should never be left without one to hold in return. “In the end, who we become is measured by how we care for those who once cared for us.” Donatello reflects—a principle that quietly defines the foundation’s purpose.

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