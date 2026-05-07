LA FATEN Foundation: A Foundation Born From Love
May 7 2026, Published 3:37 a.m. ET
On Mother’s Day, Donatello Bonasera—widely known as The Golden Artist—introduced a foundation unlike most. Named in honor of his mother and created as a tribute to her, the LAFATEN FOUNDATION stands as the most personal expression of his work to date.
Recognized for creating some of the rarest and most valuable fine art and high jewelry pieces, Donatello has built a reputation on scarcity, permanence, and meaning. Yet this foundation reflects something more intimate—an extension of the values that shaped him long before his success.
“In my mother’s presence this earth is the only heaven I’ll ever need,” he once said, offering a glimpse into the emotional origin of the foundation.
The LA FATEN FOUNDATION is dedicated to supporting mothers and children facing cancer, with a focus not only on financial assistance but on the human reality behind treatment—care, presence, and dignity. It is structured on the philosophy that the hands that once held us should never be left without one to hold in return.
“In the end, who we become is measured by how we care for those who once cared for us.” Donatello reflects—a principle that quietly defines the foundation’s purpose.
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What sets the initiative apart is its model. Rather than relying solely on traditional fundraising, Donatello has committed several of his most valuable works—spanning fine art and high jewelry—as direct contributions to the foundation. Future creations are intended to continue supporting its mission, forming a long-term structure where art itself becomes a vessel of purposeful giving. Each piece carries forward that purpose.
In this approach, creation moves beyond collection or profit, evolving into something with lasting purpose. No longer just something to possess, but something designed to continue giving long after it’s made.
At its core, LA FATEN FOUNDATION is a continuation of a relationship—where a son’s love for his mother moves beyond gratitude and becomes action. That devotion becomes a structure designed to extend the same care to others, showing how love, when given form, can become something that lives on, supports, and continues to give.