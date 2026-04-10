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Lady Gaga Health Scare: Singer's Abrupt Montreal Show Cancelation Sparks Concern

Photo of Lady Gaga.
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga canceled her Montreal concert after her respiratory illness worsened.

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April 10 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

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Lady Gaga’s latest tour hit an unexpected pause this week after the singer abruptly canceled her April 6 performance in Montreal, citing a worsening respiratory infection that left her unable to take the stage.

"I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show. I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse,” the 40-year-old pop icon shared in an Instagram Stories post.

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Image of The singer said doctors advised her not to perform.
Source: MEGA

The singer said doctors advised her not to perform.

"My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve,” she continued.

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Why Respiratory Illnesses Sideline Performers

Image of Medical experts said even common respiratory infections can impact a performance.
Source: MEGA

Medical experts said even common respiratory infections can impact a performance.

For artists like Gaga, whose performances demand both vocal precision and physical endurance, even a relatively common infection can derail an entire show.

“A respiratory infection can impact a performer in myriad ways which can lead to his/her needing to cancel performances,” explains Dr. Neeta Ogden, an immunology specialist in New Jersey.

Upper respiratory tract infections can range widely in severity, from sinus infections to pneumonia, and often bring symptoms including “nasal congestion, hoarse voice, sore throat, recalcitrant cough and extreme fatigue,” she says. “You can quickly see how a demanding performance would be out of the question.”

Beyond the physical toll, there’s also a public health concern. Because such infections can be contagious, canceling performances may be necessary to protect crew members, dancers, and fans in close proximity.

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The Hidden Risk to the Voice

Image of According to specialists, performing while sick could prolong recovery.
Source: MEGA

According to specialists, performing while sick could prolong recovery.

For singers in particular, the stakes are even higher.

“Since an upper respiratory tract infection involves the upper airway, her vocal cords can be a site of inflammation,” Ogden notes. “Singing and performing at her level would only be more aggravating to an existing infection.”

Pushing through could potentially prolong recovery, or even cause lasting vocal damage, making rest not just advisable, but essential.

A Tour Interrupted

Image of The canceled show interrupted Lady Gaga's ongoing tour schedule.
Source: MEGA

The canceled show interrupted Lady Gaga's ongoing tour schedule.

Gaga had already performed two shows in Montreal before canceling the third stop at the Bell Centre. The concerts are part of her Mayhem Ball Tour, which launched last summer following the release of her album Mayhem.

"I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down," Gaga said. "I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me."

The tour is set to continue with upcoming stops in Saint Paul, Minn., and New York City, though her recovery timeline remains unclear.

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