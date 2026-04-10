Lady Gaga Health Scare: Singer's Abrupt Montreal Show Cancelation Sparks Concern

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Lady Gaga’s latest tour hit an unexpected pause this week after the singer abruptly canceled her April 6 performance in Montreal, citing a worsening respiratory infection that left her unable to take the stage. "I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show. I've been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse,” the 40-year-old pop icon shared in an Instagram Stories post.

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Source: MEGA The singer said doctors advised her not to perform.

"My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today and to be honest I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve,” she continued.

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Why Respiratory Illnesses Sideline Performers

Source: MEGA Medical experts said even common respiratory infections can impact a performance.

For artists like Gaga, whose performances demand both vocal precision and physical endurance, even a relatively common infection can derail an entire show. “A respiratory infection can impact a performer in myriad ways which can lead to his/her needing to cancel performances,” explains Dr. Neeta Ogden, an immunology specialist in New Jersey. Upper respiratory tract infections can range widely in severity, from sinus infections to pneumonia, and often bring symptoms including “nasal congestion, hoarse voice, sore throat, recalcitrant cough and extreme fatigue,” she says. “You can quickly see how a demanding performance would be out of the question.” Beyond the physical toll, there’s also a public health concern. Because such infections can be contagious, canceling performances may be necessary to protect crew members, dancers, and fans in close proximity.

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The Hidden Risk to the Voice

Source: MEGA According to specialists, performing while sick could prolong recovery.

For singers in particular, the stakes are even higher. “Since an upper respiratory tract infection involves the upper airway, her vocal cords can be a site of inflammation,” Ogden notes. “Singing and performing at her level would only be more aggravating to an existing infection.” Pushing through could potentially prolong recovery, or even cause lasting vocal damage, making rest not just advisable, but essential.

A Tour Interrupted

Source: MEGA The canceled show interrupted Lady Gaga's ongoing tour schedule.