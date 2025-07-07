or
Lainey Wilson Flaunts Bikini Body and Weight Loss During Bahamas Getaway: Photos

Source: MEGA; @laineywilson/Instagram

Lainey Wilson showed off her toned bikini body and 20-pound weight loss during a Bahamas vacation.

July 7 2025, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

Lainey Wilson is living it up in the Bahamas — and showing off her hard-earned bikini bod while she's at it!

The “Atta Girl” singer gave fans a sunny peek into her tropical getaway with family via Instagram, and her slimmed-down figure definitely stole the show.

In the first pic from her post, Wilson rocked a pink and purple floral bikini as she smiled holding her sister Janna Wilson’s baby.

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram

Lainey Wilson showed off her bikini body on vacation in the Bahamas.

“Celebrated America’s birthday with my fam in the Bahamas. No, the first pic is not my sister! 🌴🐷🐠,” she joked in the caption.

Later, she turned up the heat in an animal print bikini while hanging out with a pig on the beach as she topped off the look with a ball cap and shades.

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram
The “Heart Like a Truck” hitmaker has dropped 20 pounds — and it hasn’t gone unnoticed, but Lainey made it clear she didn’t do it with trendy products or shortcuts.

“People will do whatever to make a dollar, even if it is lies. Cause ain’t nobody sent me any gummies,” she said in a no-nonsense Instagram video after rumors swirled about her using weight loss gummies.

“I don’t want y’all spending your money on something that ain’t real. Do not fall for it,” she added. “If I have lost weight, it’s because I’m working hard, playing hour-and-a-half shows and running around every night of my life. And to be honest, me losing weight or gaining weight ain’t got anything to do with my music.”

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram

The country singer also wore an animal print swimsuit.

In addition to flaunting her figure, Lainey also gave fans a peek at her relationship with fiancé Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

During a July 6 interview, she opened up about how they make it work while she’s always on the move.

“You have to definitely carve out the time,” she told People. “It has to be something that you're very aware of, and you're like, 'Okay, I've got a day off here in 10 days. I've got to dedicate that day to spend time with my person.’”

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram

Lainey Wilson recently lost 20 pounds through diet and exercise.

She added, “And we both need that and deserve that, and it's always great. We just try to soak up those moments as best as we possibly can.”

Lainey didn’t hold back when talking about her love for Devlin.

“He is one of the purest hearts and people that I have ever met,” she shared. “He is my biggest cheerleader. We don't really play by the rules.”

Source: @laineywilson/Instagram

The 'Atta Girl' singer's fiancé, Devlin 'Duck' Hodges, joined her for the tropical trip.

“We’re also kind of figuring it out as we go, which is fun,” she added.

While fans first saw them together at the 2023 ACM Awards, the couple actually started dating back in 2021.

In February, they took the next step: Duck popped the question.

"4x4xU forever ❤️," she captioned a sweet carousel of photos, referencing her track from Whirlwind.

