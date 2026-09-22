Lainey Wilson Gushes Over Newlywed Life With Devlin 'Duck' Hodges: 'It Just Feels Good'

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Lainey Wilson is the happiest newlywed ever. The country star spoke to Entertainment Tonight ahead of her iHeart Festival performance and opened up about married life with Devlin “Duck” Hodges since the couple tied the knot in May.

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Lainey Wilson Is in Total Marital Bliss

Source: @LAINEYWILSON/INSTAGRAM Lainey Wilson is a blissful newlywed.

The "4x4xU" singer was asked to describe how her fledgling marriage has been going, and she started by joking, "I ain't gotten rid of him yet! That probably surprises him." She then said in a more serious tone, "It's been absolutely incredible. It just feels good. It feels like we're turning the page into this beautiful chapter. He's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I'm tellin' ya. He's a good man."

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Lainey Wilson's Wedding to Devlin "Duck" Hodges

Source: @LAINEYWILSON/INSTAGRAM Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges got married in May.

Wilson and Hodges got married on May 10 at The Ruskin Cave in Tennessee, she told Vogue at the time. "You could hear the water trickling down and birds singing, and we had a nice spring breeze," she told the publication. "I arrived in a white horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle with my Deddy to join Duck at the altar." She added, "I have never seen Duck smile as big as he did then. It made me feel giddy about turning the page into this next chapter of marriage. We were both anxious to say 'I do!'"

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Lainey Wilson Thinks Dolly Parton Is Still With Her

Source: CURTIS HILBUN / AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Lainey Wilson still senses Dolly Parton's presence.

During her interview with ET, Wilson was also asked how she's continuing her former collaborator Dolly Parton's legacy. "To tell you the truth, I feel like she's just with me," she said. "I mean, she is just like with me in a crazy way. I feel like I've been seeing butterflies everywhere. She's still here." Wilson and Parton worked together and were friends, with the former penning an emotional tribute to the country legend after her passing. "I will always love you, my friend," she concluded on Instagram.

Lainey Wilson Is Excited to Open for Harry Styles

Source: @LAINEYWILSON/INSTAGRAM Lainey Wilson will open for Harry Styles in Toronto.