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Lainey Wilson's Premium Boot Brand Golden West Brought the Vibes to CMA Fest 2026

lainey wilsons premium boot brand golden west brought the vibes cma fest
Source: @morganraum
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June 8 2026, Published 3:54 a.m. ET

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The vibes are still high from CMA Fest 2026 – and festival headliner Lainey Wilson’s premium boot brand Golden West (@goldenwestboots) celebrated in style with a full Get Ready With Me (GRWM) experience hosted at her Nashville bar, Bell Bottoms Up, on Saturday, June 6.

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lainey wilsons premium boot brand golden west brought the vibes cma fest
Source: @morganraum
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Festival-goers were invited to browse Golden West’s collection at Neon Diamonds, the bar’s private lounge, before heading upstairs to the Rancher Hat Bar to customize Charlie 1 Horse hats. Guests also enjoyed an exclusive online shopping discount, a branded photo booth, and the chance to win a pair of Golden West boots.

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lainey wilsons premium boot brand golden west brought the vibes cma fest
Source: @morganraum
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Select VIPs and creators took part in a full GRWM experience before the festival, which included bites & cocktails, blowouts & products from The Beachwaver Co., denim from Wrangler, hats from Charlie 1 Horse, bags from Hammitt LA, jewelry from Lainey’s line at The Jewelry Group, and a surprise meet-and-greet with Lainey! They then headed to CMA Fest to see Lainey perform.

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lainey wilsons premium boot brand golden west brought the vibes cma fest
Source: @morganraum

The weekend also marked a major milestone for Golden West with the debut of its newest style: the Platform Cowgirl boot. Featuring a commanding heel and lug-sole platform, the design is inspired by the stage production of Wilson’s acclaimed Whirlwind Tour, complete with an intricate upper pattern and signature studded upside-down horseshoe detailing.

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