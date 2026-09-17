Lake Bell Spills Out of Bikini While Soaking Up the Last Days of Summer: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Lake Bell floored fans with her latest bikini pic. The actress stunned her followers with the Instagram photo, which shows her enjoying the late summer before fall arrives.

Article continues below advertisement

Lake Bell Was a Vision in Polka Dots

Source: @LAKEBELL/INSTAGRAM Lake Bell looked amazing in the beachwear.

The Man Up actress shared a photo of herself looking absolutely radiant in a brown polka-dotted bikini and matching head scarf, plus a black polka-dotted cover-up around her waist. She was posing against a couch, with yet another brown polka-dotted item folded over the piece of furniture in the background. Bell captioned the post, "Feeling @a_mere_co holding onto the idea of last days summer."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to the Bikini Pic

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Fans had zero chill about the photo.

Fans had absolutely zero chill about the star's latest photo. "Wasn’t familiar with her game. 🔥," one person wrote. "Come on now, you didn’t have to do us like that - d---!" said someone else. "That is not a fair picture. I need smelling salts and a heart pill. Good Heavens, Ms. Bell, you're beautiful!!! Zowie 💥," added another.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lake Bell's Philanthropy Work

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Lake Bell fights for the causes she believes in.

Bell is known for working tirelessly for the causes she believes in. For example, in June, she held an "Auction for Nothing" alongside Aurora James to benefit the Fifteen Percent Pledge, as reported by Vogue. The event raised funds for the cause, whose aim is for participating businesses to stock 15 percent Black-owned brands on their shelves — to parallel the proportion of Black people who make up the U.S. population. According to Look to the Stars, Bell has also been a supporter of organizations including the ASPCA, Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Oceana. She is also a global ambassador for Women for Women International.

Lake Bell's Acting Career and Life

Source: HBO MAX/YOUTUBE Lake Bell in 'The Chair Company.'