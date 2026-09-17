Lake Bell Spills Out of Bikini While Soaking Up the Last Days of Summer: Photo
Sept. 17 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Lake Bell floored fans with her latest bikini pic.
The actress stunned her followers with the Instagram photo, which shows her enjoying the late summer before fall arrives.
Lake Bell Was a Vision in Polka Dots
The Man Up actress shared a photo of herself looking absolutely radiant in a brown polka-dotted bikini and matching head scarf, plus a black polka-dotted cover-up around her waist. She was posing against a couch, with yet another brown polka-dotted item folded over the piece of furniture in the background.
Bell captioned the post, "Feeling @a_mere_co holding onto the idea of last days summer."
Fans React to the Bikini Pic
Fans had absolutely zero chill about the star's latest photo.
"Wasn’t familiar with her game. 🔥," one person wrote.
"Come on now, you didn’t have to do us like that - d---!" said someone else.
"That is not a fair picture. I need smelling salts and a heart pill. Good Heavens, Ms. Bell, you're beautiful!!! Zowie 💥," added another.
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Lake Bell's Philanthropy Work
Bell is known for working tirelessly for the causes she believes in.
For example, in June, she held an "Auction for Nothing" alongside Aurora James to benefit the Fifteen Percent Pledge, as reported by Vogue.
The event raised funds for the cause, whose aim is for participating businesses to stock 15 percent Black-owned brands on their shelves — to parallel the proportion of Black people who make up the U.S. population.
According to Look to the Stars, Bell has also been a supporter of organizations including the ASPCA, Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Oceana. She is also a global ambassador for Women for Women International.
Lake Bell's Acting Career and Life
Bell is best known for her acting work, having stolen hearts in her many roles over the years.
Most recently, she portrayed Tim Robinson's on-screen wife in the farcical dramedy The Chair Company. Other roles include: What If...?, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Secret Life of Pets, Man Up, No Strings Attached, It's Complicated and ER.
Bell was previously married to Scott Campbell between 2013 and 2020. They share children Nova, 11, and Ozgood, 9.
"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...Scott and I are ending our marriage, but continuing our loving family," the actress wrote on Instagram in 2020. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."