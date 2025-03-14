Lala Kent Makes Shocking Health Confession Following Split From Randall Emmett: 'I Was Not Well'
Vanderpump Rules alum Lala Kent made a staggering confession about her health when she was going through her breakup from Randall Emmett.
On Brittany Cartwright’s ‘When Reality Hits” podcast, Kent confirmed she was a shocking 90 pounds when going through her split from her then-fiancé. “I couldn’t eat,” she shared. “I was not well. That was the most horrendous time of my life.”
She clearly has PTSD from the breakup, as she detailed it’s been almost four years since it happened, but she still has to “remind” herself she’s in a different place. “Like, ‘You’re OK. That time of your life is over, and you’re on the other side,'” she stated. “It’s over. It’s done. That feels so good.”
Kent also noted she loves thinking that Emmett is “someone else’s problem” now, adding she's thrilled to “never have to deal with him ever again.” Unfortunately for her, Emmett will have to remain in her life to some degree, as they are both parents of daughter Ocean.
“When you share a child with someone, you don’t have the luxury of just going, ‘Goodbye! Get the f--- out of my life!'” she revealed. “You have to engage, still.”
While she said the beginning of co-parenting with Emmett was “mental torture,” she said their routine is their new "normal."
- Lala Kent Admits She & Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett 'Parallel Parent,' But She Wants To 'Move To Zero Contact'
- 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Lala Kent Seeking Full Custody Of Daughter Amid Randall Emmett Split: Report
- Lala Kent Reveals She Is 'Burning The Bridge' Following Split From Randall Emmett: 'I Just Never Thought My Life Would Be Where It Is'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The couple initially got engaged in September 2018, but Kent left in October 2021 after he allegedly cheated on her. While she made many accusations against him following the split, she revealed on Watch What Happens Live in November 2024 they were prioritizing “what’s best” for their child.
“I’m, like, a really fun ride,” Kent shared with host Andy Cohen. “I’ll take you on a roller coaster. One day we’re good, and the next day, he pisses me off.” However, the two “always come back to Ocean and her well-being.”
In March, the duo finally reached a custody agreement over their daughter, which Kent said she was “very happy about.”
For his part, Emmett spoke to Page Six, sharing, “I’m happy to confirm custody has been settled. My beautiful daughter Ocean has two parents that love her dearly. And I look forward to continuing our co-parenting as I know we are both very happy to begin the next chapter for Ocean.”
While Kent was a main fixture on Vanderpump Rules, the show is going through an overhaul and being completely recast. She is expected to make an appearance on the spin-off The Valley.