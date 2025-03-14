Lala Kent Makes Shocking Health Confession Following Split From Randall Emmett: 'I Was Not Well'

On Brittany Cartwright’s ‘When Reality Hits” podcast, Kent confirmed she was a shocking 90 pounds when going through her split from her then-fiancé. “I couldn’t eat,” she shared. “I was not well. That was the most horrendous time of my life.”

She clearly has PTSD from the breakup, as she detailed it’s been almost four years since it happened, but she still has to “remind” herself she’s in a different place. “Like, ‘You’re OK. That time of your life is over, and you’re on the other side,'” she stated. “It’s over. It’s done. That feels so good.”