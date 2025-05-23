'Drugs Fried His Brain': Lamar Odom Ridiculed for Calling Donald Trump 'the Greatest President' as Former NBA Star Promotes His Meme Coin
Lamar Odom sparked backlash from fans after raving about his meme coin, $ODOM, at Donald Trump's cryptocurrency gala on Thursday, May 22.
On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the retired NBA star posted a photo in which he sat next to the POTUS, who held up a physical representation of the coin, with both of the men giving a smile and thumbs up.
Lamar Odom Raves Over Donald Trump's Crypto Gala
"For the first time in history, 'the greatest president' stands side by side with the most soulful meme coin. I’m not here to hype a coin. I’m Lamar Odom. I am $ODOM," the former basketball player wrote. "This isn’t just a meme — it’s a consensus I earned with my life. Thanks to President Trump for supporting the meme philosophy."
"Bound to the U.S. Treasury’s stablecoin ecosystem. Powered by dual engines: burn + buyback. The fewer tokens in circulation, the crazier the value skyrockets. I won’t touch any founder tokens until the market cap hits $1.5 billion," his message continued. "Ready? This is your best chance @OdomMemes_."
Lamar Odom Gets Roasted for His Meme Coin
Social media users were quick to drag Odom over his latest endeavor, with one person replying, "You use the president's credibility to defraud, and you will be sanctioned."
"Them drugs really fried your brain ... [we're] not buying that bull----," said another, referring to when the former drug addict was hospitalized after suffering multiple strokes and heart attacks from a near-fatal overdose in 2015.
"The greatest who???" asked another individual, while a fourth person tweeted, "You look so pathetic…between you and Calvin yall should start a ‘sell out’ club. Man up…this loser you sit next to is a rapist, a felon, and a traitor to the country."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum — who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian — has been hyping up his meme coin for several days, documenting how he found out he'd be attending Trump's gala in Virginia.
"📞 Confirmed: Attending the Dinner! A member of Trump’s team personally called to confirm: ✅ Yes, Lamar Odom will be attending the May 22 Trump dinner — bringing the $ODOM meme coin with him!" a post on his Instagram read. "🔥 The assistant was thrilled: 'We thought it was a fake name — can’t believe it’s really you!' 🌪 This marks a historic first for the meme world, and the first time a drug recovery project enters a presidential-level dinner!"
The Retired NBA Star Was Booed Entering the Gala
Odom even recorded himself as he made his way to the gala, though he was met with a group of hecklers who were protesting outside.
The individuals shouted and booed at Odom and other attendees, with at least one person being heard yelling "shame!"