Lanyard Trends 2026: What Should You Look For?

The printed lanyard market in North America is expanding rapidly, driven by strong demand across sectors such as business, events, healthcare, retail, and education. Adding to this growth is a design revolution toward eco-friendly materials such as bamboo, organic cotton, and recycled PET. Modern consumers increasingly prefer custom lanyards, and even bulk orders from corporates and large-scale events are on the rise. If you're looking to create new lanyards for your business, it's important to consider design details that will determine whether you've made the right choice. Let's explore those details now.

Popular Materials

You get many varieties in lanyard materials. Nylon and polyester are still quite popular. Nylon lanyards are preferred for their luxurious colors and smooth finish. They are also strong. With special printing processes, they can be customized with your logo and other features. In the affordable category, polyester stands out. It offers many color options, and its resistance to fading, stretching, and moisture is a huge plus. In 2026, woven designs are expected to become more common due to their sharp look; they work best in promotional events. Because of green initiatives, many organizations may choose biodegradable bamboo lanyards.

Color Choices

Since color also influences the effectiveness of these functional tools, it’s smart to follow current trends. According to industry sources, two-tone lanyards are making a comeback. The two shades can be either contrasting or closely matched to create visual drama. Pastel colors are gaining attention for their soft and sophisticated appeal, especially in corporate settings. For VIP access or concert events, metallic-colored lanyards are seeing strong demand. For special events or festivals, neon hues can be perfect.

Patterns

You’ll also notice that new lanyards flaunt a variety of patterns. They may go beyond just the company logo. For example, you can expect geometric shapes such as hexagons and triangles. Event or party lanyards may feature floral motifs. Organizations can also choose custom illustrations that reflect their branding theme. However, classic designs like stripes are here to stay. Whether diagonal lines, bold stripes, or pinstripes, these patterns will remain popular even in 2026. That said, they may be more common in business settings and sports events.