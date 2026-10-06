Lara Spencer Shares Rare Photos of Look-Alike Daughter Katharine
Oct. 6 2026, Published 8:56 a.m. ET
Lara Spencer just shared rare images of her daughter Katharine.
She took to her Instagram to post a carousel of photos of her look-alike daughter to celebrate her 22nd birthday on Sunday.
Sharing current and throwback pictures of the duo in coordinating outfits over the years, she captioned it as, “Dress up w my favorite birthday girl over the years. Happy 22 nugget. Love you 😍.”
Before this, the Good Morning America host also shared a clip of Katharine blowing out her birthday candles.
She wrote in her Instagram post's caption at the time, “May all your wishes come true today and everyday baby. Happy Birthday to my little girl/college senior. You are the sunshine of my life. ❤️.”
Meanwhile, netizens couldn't help but point out the unparalleled resemblance between the two in the comment section.
Commentators Pointed Out the Resemblance Between Lara Spencer & Katharine
For one, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts commented, “Awwww ❤️.”
Meanwhile, Sophie Flay added, “Beauties!!❤️.”
Adding to this, Good Morning America Deals’ Tory Johnson also noted, “Twins! Happy birthday Kate! ❤️.”
Furthermore, @parkerkennedyliving wrote, "Great photos! Happy 22nd! What a great age! She is so pretty like her mama ! 🙏🏻💖"
@chardt331 echoed similar thoughts, commenting, "Happy Birthday! 🎂💐🥳🎉. She is your mini me!"
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Spencer Previously Shared A Touching Note For Katharine
Before these latest pictures, Spencer took to her social media to share a touching note about dropping her darling daughter off at college for the last time.
“My lord it goes by so fast. It feels like slow motion when they are babies and you are over your head—and during the younger school years too,” Spencer wrote.
She continued, “And then somewhere in high school it feels like—at least it did for me—that life hits the gas pedal and it all happens way too quickly.”
She went on to add, “‘The days are long but the years fly by.’ My mom used to say that and as usual she was right.”
“Good luck to all the kids going back to school. Be safe; make good choices; enjoy every minute. Moms and Dads—Big hugs to you. I feel your pain. Let’s all remember-we did a good job :),” Spencer wrote, concluding her message.
Spencer shares her daughter Katharine, 22, and son Duff, 24, with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer. However, the two called it quits after 15 years of marriage in 2015, calling it a “sad decision” at the time.