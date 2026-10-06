Lara Spencer Shares Rare Photos of Look-Alike Daughter Katharine

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Lara Spencer just shared rare images of her daughter Katharine. She took to her Instagram to post a carousel of photos of her look-alike daughter to celebrate her 22nd birthday on Sunday. Sharing current and throwback pictures of the duo in coordinating outfits over the years, she captioned it as, “Dress up w my favorite birthday girl over the years. Happy 22 nugget. Love you 😍.”

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Source: @LARA.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Lara Spencer shared rare images of her daughter Katharine on her 22nd birthday.

Before this, the Good Morning America host also shared a clip of Katharine blowing out her birthday candles. She wrote in her Instagram post's caption at the time, “May all your wishes come true today and everyday baby. Happy Birthday to my little girl/college senior. You are the sunshine of my life. ❤️.” Meanwhile, netizens couldn't help but point out the unparalleled resemblance between the two in the comment section.

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Commentators Pointed Out the Resemblance Between Lara Spencer & Katharine

Source: @LARA.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Lara Spencer also shared a clip of Katharine blowing out her birthday candles.

For one, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts commented, “Awwww ❤️.” Meanwhile, Sophie Flay added, “Beauties!!❤️.” Adding to this, Good Morning America Deals’ Tory Johnson also noted, “Twins! Happy birthday Kate! ❤️.” Furthermore, @parkerkennedyliving wrote, "Great photos! Happy 22nd! What a great age! She is so pretty like her mama ! 🙏🏻💖" @chardt331 echoed similar thoughts, commenting, "Happy Birthday! 🎂💐🥳🎉. She is your mini me!"

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Spencer Previously Shared A Touching Note For Katharine

Source: @LARA.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Netizens pointed out the unparalleled resemblance between the two in the comment section.

Before these latest pictures, Spencer took to her social media to share a touching note about dropping her darling daughter off at college for the last time. “My lord it goes by so fast. It feels like slow motion when they are babies and you are over your head—and during the younger school years too,” Spencer wrote. She continued, “And then somewhere in high school it feels like—at least it did for me—that life hits the gas pedal and it all happens way too quickly.”

Source: @LARA.SPENCER/INSTAGRAM Lara Spencer took to her social media to share a touching note about dropping her darling daughter off at college for the last time.