NEWS Lara Spencer Recalls Being 6 Months Pregnant Covering 9/11 Attacks Live on 'Good Morning America' 25 Years Ago Source: MEGA Lara Spencer revisited the aftermath of the attacks on September 11, when she was reporting live in New York while six months pregnant. Joshua Sila Sept. 14 2026, Updated 8:24 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Lara Spencer recently recalled covering New York Fashion Week when a routine Good Morning America report suddenly became a historic news assignment. "25 years ago today. I was a correspondent for ABC News and six months pregnant with my first child," Spencer wrote in an Instagram post on September 11, 2026, marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks. She recounted how the morning unfolded as she and her crew were sent toward the World Trade Center after the situation became increasingly clear.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer's Fashion Week Report Was Interrupted

Source: MEGA Lara Spencer was in New York on a news assignment when the September 11 attacks happened.

Spencer was reporting live when Charlie Gibson interrupted the segment with breaking news. "Charlie Gibson cut into my live report from fashion week that morning to say there appeared to be a commuter plane that went off course and flew into the World Trade Center," she wrote. The initial report suggested a tragic mishap, but everything changed moments later. "When the second plane struck the other tower We knew it was not an accident and my crew and I were immediately moved downtown," Spencer recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

Her Crew Tried to Reach the World Trade Center

Source: MEGA Lara Spencer and her crew realized that the occurrence was not an accident but an attack.

Spencer later recalled what happened after she and her crew were sent downtown. "We made it to 23rd street and couldn't get further bc of the sea of people rushing uptown by foot in the middle of the ave — trying to get as far away from the towers as they could," Spencer wrote. She then described witnessing another devastating moment. "And then the first tower fell," she wrote. "I will never forget that scene."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Reported From a City Searching for Answers

Source: MEGA Lara Spencer said her heart broke for families searching for answers after the attack.

Spencer's reporting continued as New Yorkers tried to locate missing friends, relatives and colleagues. She reflected on the people who waited for news of their loved ones in the aftermath of the attacks. "My heart still breaks thinking of those families-desperately holding onto hope. I will never forget," she wrote in her anniversary post. In a broadcast she reshared on Instagram on Friday, she described the makeshift memorials that appeared across New York as the search for those who remained unaccounted for continued. "This is a place where people are bringing pictures of their loved ones. They're bringing them inside. They are hoping for some information," Spencer said during her coverage. "They are putting them on anything they can," she continued. "They are also putting them outside, as you can see, they are putting them on signposts, behind me over here you can see this phone booth is absolutely covered with pictures of the missing and their story."

The Attacks Forever Changed the Country

Source: MEGA People visit Ground Zero annually to pay their respects.