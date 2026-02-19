or
Article continues below advertisement
Lara Trump Reveals Husband Eric's Strange Pick-up Line: 'You're Too Skinny'

Photo of Eric and Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump hit on his now-wife Lara when they first met.

Profile Image

Feb. 19 2026, Updated 6:08 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump’s wife, Lara, said her husband of 12 years had her not at "hello," but at a back-handed pickup line that she fell for right away.

The host of Fox News program My View With Lara Trump — which premiered a month after her father-in-law began his second term in the White House — told New York Post columnist Miranda Devine on her "Pod Force One" show that President Donald Trump’s 42-year-old son knocked Lara off her feet after touching her tummy when they first met.

“He looked at me, and he grabbed my stomach, and said, ‘Wow, you’re too skinny for any of your food to taste good. You must be a horrible chef,’” Lara recalled Eric saying after he learned she was in culinary school.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Guess It Worked Out'

Image of Lara and Eric Trump
Source: MEGA

The couple has been married since 2014.

“I was like, ‘Oh… well, that’s different,’” the 43-year-old Lara admitted of being hit on by the now-president's son.

“That was the intro — and here we are,” Lara said. “I guess it worked out.”

The couple married in 2014 at Mar-a-Lago in a ceremony officiated by Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner and have two children whom they are raising near their grandpa in Jupiter, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement

Lara Trump Eyeing Sen. Thom Tillis' Seat in Her Home State of North Carolina

Image of Lara Trump
Source: MEGA

Lara Trump often appears on Fox News promoting her father-in-law's unpopular policies.

The former Inside Edition producer remains a prominent surrogate for the Trump administration, frequently appearing on other Fox News shows to discuss policy, the 2026 midterms and the DOJ's activities.

She served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee from March 8, 2024, until her resignation on December 9, 2024.

Although she withdrew her name from consideration for Marco Rubio’s Florida Senate seat in late 2024, she recently stated she is not ruling out a 2026 run for Sen. Thom Tillis' seat in her home state of North Carolina.

Aspiring Pop Star Lara Is Also Known for Her Widely Mocked Tom Petty Cover

Image of Miranda Devne and Lara Trump
Source: PodForceOne

Lara Trump is an aspiring pop star.

Elsewhere during Wednesday's podcast episode, she also revealed that President Trump has a pre-written speech regarding the discovery of extraterrestrial life and is waiting for the "right time" to deliver it.

Lara is also known for her widely mocked 2023 cover of Tom Petty’s "I Won't Back Down," which she claimed was "shadowbanned" by streaming platforms.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert famously joked that while he had never been to the "gates of h---," quoting Petty's lyrics, her performance gave him a clear idea of what that sounded like.

