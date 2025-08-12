NEWS Lara Trump Ripped Apart for Singing 'I Won't Back Down' at Donald's Westchester Golf Club: 'Those People Were All Having Seizures' Source: MEGA Lara Trump faced major criticism from fans after belting out a rendition of Tom Petty’s 'I Won’t Back Down' at an event at Donald Trump’s Westchester golf club. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 11 2025, Published 8:59 p.m. ET

Lara Trump faced major criticism from fans after belting out a rendition of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” at an event at Trump’s Westchester golf club. President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, 42, looked elegant in a navy one-shouldered gown as she stood at the podium with a microphone in hand.

Lara Trump's Performance Went Viral

Source: MEGA Lara Trump went viral for her rendition of Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down.'

“And I won’t back down,” she sang in a clip shared via X on Monday, August 11. “Well I know what’s right, I got just one night. In a world that keeps on pushing me around, I’m gonna stand my ground.” While many attendees pulled out their phones to capture the moment, the performance quickly went viral and drew swift backlash on social media. “Those people weren’t tapping their toes from the music … they were all having seizures,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, a second user added, “She is so clueless that she doesn't even realize she has no talent.” “Oh my good Lord. Is it karaoke night? The second hand embarrassment is strong,” a third quipped.

Those people weren’t tapping their toes from the music,,, they were all having seizures. — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) August 11, 2025

Source: MEGA Tom Petty's camp slammed the use of 'I Won't Back Down' during Trump's 2020 campaign rally.

Lara released her debut single, “I Won’t Back Down,” in 2023, which is a cover of the 1989 hit by Tom. Tom’s camp previously slammed the use of the song and sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump campaign in 2020 after the organization blasted the song "I Won't Back Down" at a rally in Tulsa, Okla. “Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind,” a statement posted on the musician’s Twitter account read. “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either … We have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.”

Lara Trump Defended Using 'I Won't Back Down'

Source: MEGA Lara Trump promoted her 'I Won't Back Down' cover on air.

Although it’s unclear whether Lara’s use is authorized by the family, the former FOX correspondent promoted the track on air, telling her viewers, it "was something I wanted to do for fun. I recorded it over the winter and thought, let's put it out and see what happens."

Lara Trump Released Original Music With French Montana

Source: MEGA Lara Trump has since collaborated with French Montana.