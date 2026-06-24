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Larry David Rips Donald Trump's White House UFC Fight Plans: 'Embarrassed to Be an American'

Split Image of Donald Trump and Larry David.
Source: MEGA

Larry David was embarrassed by Donald Trump's UFC Freedom 250 event.

June 24 2026, Updated 7:35 a.m. ET

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Larry David didn't hold back reacting to the UFC Freedom 250 event.

David shared his thoughts with Variety at the Hollywood premiere of his show Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, commenting on the way President Donald Trump chose to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

"It was a travesty. What else can you say about it? It was embarrassing. I was embarrassed to be an American," he said.

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Source: @Variety/X

Larry David called UFC Freedom 250 a 'travesty.'

David was referring to a televised UFC event, where Trump turned the White House into a fight venue by building an octagon-shaped dome in the South Lawn.

The event included seven cage fights in total, but the outdoor spectacle became controversial, with reported security threats and property damage to the nearby parks.

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Larry David's New Show Was Produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's Production Company

Image of Larry David's HBO show is about prominent events in American history.
Source: MEGA

Larry David's HBO show is about prominent events in American history.

As for the comedian, he celebrated America's 250th birthday with a new HBO show, which will premiere on June 26.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America is a sketch comedy series that includes prominent events that happened in American history.

The series was co-created by Jeff Schaffer and produced by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground.

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The HBO Show Will Have a Surprising Cameo by Barack Obama

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Image of Larry David thinks Barack Obama has 'perfect' comedic timing.
Source: MEGA

Larry David thinks Barack Obama has 'perfect' comedic timing.

The cast is filled with plenty of superstars, including the ex-president.

"He [Barack] was really good at ad-libbing," Larry said, while deeming his comedic timing "perfect."

Larry shared that he felt "really trippy" acting with the former POTUS. The writer said, "It was exciting. We had a great time."

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Larry David Was Approached by Higher Ground Production Company

Image of Larry David joked Barack Obama wouldn't get an Emmy.
Source: MEGA

Larry David joked Barack Obama wouldn't get an Emmy.

When asked if the role would earn Barack an Emmy Award, Larry joked, "I wouldn’t go that far."

Larry also reflected on how the project came together, noting that he had spent time with Barack.

He said, "I know the president a little bit. We played golf together, and I did a Super Bowl ad maybe four or five years ago where I was dressed in costumes and everything. So maybe that was part of their thinking. I don’t know. Maybe they just like Curb."

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Jeff Schaeffer Was Concerned What to Call Barack Obama While Directing Him

Image of The new HBO show will involve guest stars from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.'
Source: MEGA

The new HBO show will involve guest stars from 'Curb Your Enthusiasm.'

Jeff, on the other hand, was concerned about how he would address Barack when giving directions.

He recalled to Variety at the premiere, "I was telling the Higher Ground people, 'What do I call him when I want to give him a note?' They were like, 'Just try, sir.' You're trying to remember not to just go, 'Alright, Barack, you've got to do this,' because we move really fast. But he was amazing."

The HBO show features a plethora of celebrity guests, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, Jon Hamm, Henry Winkler, Sean Hayes, Joe Manganiello, Jane Krakowski, Greg Kinnear, Alan Tudyk, Rita Wilson and Jerry and David Seinfeld.

Other guest stars include Vince Vaughn, as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm alumni Jeff Garlin, J.B. Smoove and Susie Essman as Susan B. Anthony.

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