Need a Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Soap & Glory Is Here to Save the Day

We’ve all been there: the calendar says "holiday party tonight" or suddenly it's Christmas Eve, your gift stash is empty and panic starts to set in. Enter Soap & Glory, the ultimate feel-good brand that swooped in just in time with their latest five bold, mood-boosting new fragrances — aka the kind of uplifting gifts that feel thoughtful and fun.

Source: Soap & Glory

Perfect for beauty lovers, self-care obsessives or anyone who deserves a little pampering, Soap & Glory’s latest launch spans across five indulgent formats — body and hair mist, body lotion, body wash, body butter and body scrub — so you can mix, match or grab a full set that looks way more planned than it actually was. Whether you're shopping for your bestie, sister, coworker or yourself (no judgment here!), there’s a fragrance for every vibe.

Vanilla-Licious

Source: Soap & Glory

For the sweet-tooth lover! Creamy vanilla and warm caramel come together in this sultry, dessert-inspired scent that feels cozy, indulgent and totally irresistible.

Radiant Rose

Source: Soap & Glory

For the hopeless romantic! A fresh twist on a classic floral, this blend of delicate rose and sparkling bergamot is feminine, elegant and effortlessly chic.

Tropical Sunrise

Source: Soap & Glory

For the vacation dreamer! Juicy pink pineapple and creamy coconut instantly transport you to a beachy escape — perfect for anyone counting down the days until their next getaway.

Orchid Bliss

Source: Soap & Glory

For the sophisticated seductress! Exotic Tahitian orchid paired with rich sandalwood creates a luxe, sensual scent that turns everyday routines into a moment.

Watermelon Spritz

Source: Soap & Glory

For the playful fun-seeker! Bright watermelon and fizzy lemonade make this flirty, refreshing fragrance a guaranteed mood-booster.