OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Beauty
CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Need a Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Soap & Glory Is Here to Save the Day

soap glory
Source: Unsplash; Soap & Glory

Forgot someone on your list? Soap & Glory’s new mood-boosting fragrances make last-minute gifting feel effortless — and fun.

Profile Image

Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

We’ve all been there: the calendar says "holiday party tonight" or suddenly it's Christmas Eve, your gift stash is empty and panic starts to set in.

Enter Soap & Glory, the ultimate feel-good brand that swooped in just in time with their latest five bold, mood-boosting new fragrances — aka the kind of uplifting gifts that feel thoughtful and fun.

soap glory
Source: Soap & Glory
Perfect for beauty lovers, self-care obsessives or anyone who deserves a little pampering, Soap & Glory’s latest launch spans across five indulgent formats — body and hair mist, body lotion, body wash, body butter and body scrub — so you can mix, match or grab a full set that looks way more planned than it actually was.

Whether you're shopping for your bestie, sister, coworker or yourself (no judgment here!), there’s a fragrance for every vibe.

Vanilla-Licious

soap glory
Source: Soap & Glory
For the sweet-tooth lover!

Creamy vanilla and warm caramel come together in this sultry, dessert-inspired scent that feels cozy, indulgent and totally irresistible.

Radiant Rose

soap glory radiant rose
Source: Soap & Glory
For the hopeless romantic!

A fresh twist on a classic floral, this blend of delicate rose and sparkling bergamot is feminine, elegant and effortlessly chic.

Tropical Sunrise

soap glory
Source: Soap & Glory
For the vacation dreamer!

Juicy pink pineapple and creamy coconut instantly transport you to a beachy escape — perfect for anyone counting down the days until their next getaway.

Orchid Bliss

soap glory orchid bliss
Source: Soap & Glory
For the sophisticated seductress!

Exotic Tahitian orchid paired with rich sandalwood creates a luxe, sensual scent that turns everyday routines into a moment.

Watermelon Spritz

soap glory watermelon bliss
Source: Soap & Glory
For the playful fun-seeker!

Bright watermelon and fizzy lemonade make this flirty, refreshing fragrance a guaranteed mood-booster.

Soap & Glory’s new collection isn’t just about smelling amazing — it’s packed into pampering, skin-loving formulas that feel indulgent without breaking the bank. From ultra-hydrating body butters to refreshing washes and on-the-go mists, these goodies look aesthetic, feel luxe and work for almost everyone on your list.

Bottom line, if you need a last-minute gift that still feels thoughtful, fun and totally on-trend, Soap & Glory has you (and your holiday shopping stress) covered!

