Need a Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Soap & Glory Is Here to Save the Day
Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
We’ve all been there: the calendar says "holiday party tonight" or suddenly it's Christmas Eve, your gift stash is empty and panic starts to set in.
Enter Soap & Glory, the ultimate feel-good brand that swooped in just in time with their latest five bold, mood-boosting new fragrances — aka the kind of uplifting gifts that feel thoughtful and fun.
Perfect for beauty lovers, self-care obsessives or anyone who deserves a little pampering, Soap & Glory’s latest launch spans across five indulgent formats — body and hair mist, body lotion, body wash, body butter and body scrub — so you can mix, match or grab a full set that looks way more planned than it actually was.
Whether you're shopping for your bestie, sister, coworker or yourself (no judgment here!), there’s a fragrance for every vibe.
Vanilla-Licious
For the sweet-tooth lover!
Creamy vanilla and warm caramel come together in this sultry, dessert-inspired scent that feels cozy, indulgent and totally irresistible.
Radiant Rose
For the hopeless romantic!
A fresh twist on a classic floral, this blend of delicate rose and sparkling bergamot is feminine, elegant and effortlessly chic.
Tropical Sunrise
For the vacation dreamer!
Juicy pink pineapple and creamy coconut instantly transport you to a beachy escape — perfect for anyone counting down the days until their next getaway.
Orchid Bliss
For the sophisticated seductress!
Exotic Tahitian orchid paired with rich sandalwood creates a luxe, sensual scent that turns everyday routines into a moment.
Watermelon Spritz
For the playful fun-seeker!
Bright watermelon and fizzy lemonade make this flirty, refreshing fragrance a guaranteed mood-booster.
Soap & Glory’s new collection isn’t just about smelling amazing — it’s packed into pampering, skin-loving formulas that feel indulgent without breaking the bank. From ultra-hydrating body butters to refreshing washes and on-the-go mists, these goodies look aesthetic, feel luxe and work for almost everyone on your list.
Bottom line, if you need a last-minute gift that still feels thoughtful, fun and totally on-trend, Soap & Glory has you (and your holiday shopping stress) covered!