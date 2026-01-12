or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Awkward! Laufey Calls Out Photographers at the 2026 Golden Globes for Getting Her Name Wrong: 'My Name Isn't Megan'

photo of laufey
Source: mega

The Icelandic singer-songwriter hit the red carpet in a vibrant orange gown.

Jan. 11 2026, Updated 7:05 p.m. ET

Laufey did not appreciate being called the wrong name at the 2026 Golden Globes.

While posing on the star-studded red carpet on Sunday, January 11, the Icelandic jazz singer, 26, corrected photographers, telling them, "My name isn't Megan, so, I don’t know…"

The Grammy-winning artist — who wore a tangerine-hued Balenciaga gown — awkwardly laughed as she set the shutterbugs straight.

Source: @PopCrave/x

Laufey corrected photographers who got her name wrong on the red carpet.

image of The Icelandic jazz singer wore a Balenciaga dress.
Source: mega

The Icelandic jazz singer wore a Balenciaga dress.

It's unclear who they thought the "From the Start" singer was — but users on social media speculated they believed she was Megan Skiendiel, a member of the girl group Katseye.

One person on X shared a side-by-side of the two, to which another user responded, "omg sisters."

Another replied, "I see it omg."

A third wrote commented, "They though she was Megan from Katseye lol."

Others praised her handling of the situation, with one person dubbing her a "polite princess."

Another said her response was "classy and respectful," while someone else quipped that she "handled it like a queen."

Other users commented that they felt bad for her, writing, "poor Laufey" and "the disrespect."

Golden Globes

Meanwhile, some were't as kind. One person wrote, "she's so irrelevant," while another added, "who invited her?"

A third commented, "Well no one knows who she is no shade."

Laufey is best known blending jazz and pop music, and her second studio album, Bewitched, earned her a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album in 2024.

Her follow-up album, A Matter Of Time, was also nominated for a Grammy in 2025.

