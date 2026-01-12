Awkward! Laufey Calls Out Photographers at the 2026 Golden Globes for Getting Her Name Wrong: 'My Name Isn't Megan'

Article continues below advertisement

Laufey did not appreciate being called the wrong name at the 2026 Golden Globes. While posing on the star-studded red carpet on Sunday, January 11, the Icelandic jazz singer, 26, corrected photographers, telling them, "My name isn't Megan, so, I don’t know…" The Grammy-winning artist — who wore a tangerine-hued Balenciaga gown — awkwardly laughed as she set the shutterbugs straight.

Laufey corrects photographers at the #GoldenGlobes:



“My name isn’t Megan” pic.twitter.com/UTFEUfyUHJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/x Laufey corrected photographers who got her name wrong on the red carpet.

Source: mega The Icelandic jazz singer wore a Balenciaga dress.

It's unclear who they thought the "From the Start" singer was — but users on social media speculated they believed she was Megan Skiendiel, a member of the girl group Katseye. One person on X shared a side-by-side of the two, to which another user responded, "omg sisters." Another replied, "I see it omg." A third wrote commented, "They though she was Megan from Katseye lol."

Others praised her handling of the situation, with one person dubbing her a "polite princess." Another said her response was "classy and respectful," while someone else quipped that she "handled it like a queen." Other users commented that they felt bad for her, writing, "poor Laufey" and "the disrespect."

Meanwhile, some were't as kind. One person wrote, "she's so irrelevant," while another added, "who invited her?" A third commented, "Well no one knows who she is no shade."