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Laura Clery's Near-Death Experience: Comedian Recalls Terrifying Moment 600-Pound Fridge Pinned Her Against Counter

Photo of Laura Clery.
Source: MEGA

Laura Clery pinned by a falling fridge at home.

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May 27 2026, Published 8:02 a.m. ET

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Comedian Laura Clery opened up about a terrifying experience that she claims nearly cost her life. On May 22, Clery took to Instagram to share her ordeal, describing how her 600-pound fridge pinned her against the counter while she prepared for bed.

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Source: @lauraclery/INSTAGRAM
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Image of She shared footage from her ambulance ride after the accident.
Source: @lauraclery/INSTAGRAM

She shared footage from her ambulance ride after the accident.

“Most terrifying night of my life as a single mom,” Clery wrote.

She recounted the harrowing moment when her heavy appliance fell on her, causing her to struggle for breath. Clery expressed her fears, stating, “I genuinely didn’t know if I was getting out of that alive.” Fortunately, she managed to call 911, which proved critical in this life-threatening situation.

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Image of Firefighters rescued her after the incident.
Source: @lauraclery/INSTAGRAM

Firefighters rescued her after the incident.

In the post, Clery included a video of her being transported to an ambulance. She asked the paramedics if she had sustained any injuries, and they informed her they were taking her to a trauma center. The incident emphasizes the dangers that can lurk within households, even for those who seem to have everything under control.

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Laura Clery Recounts Terrifying Home Accident

Image of The comedian opened up about trauma and recovery after the scare.
Source: @lauraclery/INSTAGRAM

The comedian opened up about trauma and recovery after the scare.

Clery explained in a Patreon post that the incident stemmed from her son’s decision to climb the fridge. She noticed it shift slightly and rushed to push it back into place, believing she could easily fix the situation. However, the fridge fell suddenly, leaving her trapped and struggling to breathe. “I could feel it getting harder to inhale,” she noted, reflecting on the panic she felt.

Once the firefighters arrived, they lifted the fridge off her. Clery expressed her gratitude on Facebook, stating, “I’m feeling so deeply grateful that we’re all OK and also not OK…” She described the overwhelming emotions that followed, including flashbacks of the incident and worries about her children’s safety.

Clery also touched on the physical aftermath of the accident, revealing that while she is not broken, her lower back suffered significant strain. “My body is wrecked,” she admitted.

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Emotional Recovery Continues After Ordeal

Image of Laura Clery blamed improper installation for the dangerous incident.
Source: @lauraclery/INSTAGRAM

Laura Clery blamed improper installation for the dangerous incident.

In her emotional posts, Clery expressed her anger at the contractors who installed the fridge, highlighting that it was improperly mounted. “This should never have been possible. This was negligence,” she stated vehemently.

As she navigates the aftermath of this close call, Clery has reached out to her followers for advice on coping methods, particularly EMDR therapy, to process her experience. Her story resonates with many, emphasizing the unpredictability of life, especially as a single mother.

Clery’s experience serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of safety in the home. Despite the trauma, she remains grateful for her survival and the safety of her children.

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