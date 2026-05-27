Laura Clery's Near-Death Experience: Comedian Recalls Terrifying Moment 600-Pound Fridge Pinned Her Against Counter

Comedian Laura Clery opened up about a terrifying experience that she claims nearly cost her life. On May 22, Clery took to Instagram to share her ordeal, describing how her 600-pound fridge pinned her against the counter while she prepared for bed.

She recounted the harrowing moment when her heavy appliance fell on her, causing her to struggle for breath. Clery expressed her fears, stating, “I genuinely didn’t know if I was getting out of that alive.” Fortunately, she managed to call 911, which proved critical in this life-threatening situation.

In the post, Clery included a video of her being transported to an ambulance. She asked the paramedics if she had sustained any injuries, and they informed her they were taking her to a trauma center. The incident emphasizes the dangers that can lurk within households, even for those who seem to have everything under control.

Clery explained in a Patreon post that the incident stemmed from her son’s decision to climb the fridge. She noticed it shift slightly and rushed to push it back into place, believing she could easily fix the situation. However, the fridge fell suddenly, leaving her trapped and struggling to breathe. “I could feel it getting harder to inhale,” she noted, reflecting on the panic she felt.

Once the firefighters arrived, they lifted the fridge off her. Clery expressed her gratitude on Facebook, stating, “I’m feeling so deeply grateful that we’re all OK and also not OK…” She described the overwhelming emotions that followed, including flashbacks of the incident and worries about her children’s safety.

Clery also touched on the physical aftermath of the accident, revealing that while she is not broken, her lower back suffered significant strain. “My body is wrecked,” she admitted.