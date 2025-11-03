Laura Dern's Movie Star Mother Diane Ladd Dies at Age 89
Nov. 3 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Laura Dern's Oscar-nominated mother, Diane Ladd, has died at age 89.
Dern confirmed the news in a public statement, sharing on Monday, November 3, "My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Calif."
Laura Dern Mourns Mom Diane Ladd
"She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her," expressed the Big Little Lies alum, 58. "She is flying with her angels now."
Ladd was nominated for three Academy Awards during her time as an actress for roles in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart and Rambling Rose.
In 2018, Ladd was diagnosed with a lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, with a doctor telling her she had only just six months to live. Dern began taking her mom on walks to help her take "deeper breaths," which greatly helped her health improve. It's believed the disease was caused by pesticides.
The cause of Ladd's death was not revealed.
Diane Ladd's Final Instagram Post
Ladd had posted three times on Instagram this year, with her last upload occurring on September 17 to promote her flick The Last Full Measure.
"THE LAST FULL MEASURE is now streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and YouTube. The day before it was set to come out, Covid hit… and you know the rest," she explained in the caption. "Anyway, it’s out and it’s something really terrific. Not to be forgotten, among a bevy of brilliant actors in this film, three magnificent artists gave us the last great performances of their lives: Christopher Plummer, Peter Fonda, and William Hurt. What an honor. 🙏."
"(And, hey kids, what do you think of me getting into PodCasting? Thought I’d give you a taste. More to come. Stay tuned!)" she teased. "Love and light — Diane 💓🎙️💫."