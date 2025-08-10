NEWS Lauren Alaina's Raw Confession About Motherhood: 'No One Tells You How Hard It Is' Source: MEGA Lauren Alaina candidly admitted motherhood is harder than she expected. OK! Staff Aug. 10 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Lauren Alaina is embracing the challenges of motherhood with honesty and humor, just over a month after welcoming her baby girl, Beni Doll, with husband Cam Arnold. In a playful twist on a trending social media challenge, the singer participated in the "See how fast I can say 'bacon avocado'" trend to deliver a candid update about her new life as a mom. In her video shared on Tuesday, July 22, the country music star cradles Beni while sharing the realities of being a first-time mother.

Source: @laurenalaina/INSTAGRAM Lauren Alaina and Cam Arnold welcomed their daughter Beni Doll on June 11.

"No one tells you how hard it is to be a first time mom," she admitted, "and have so many opinions and so much going on and being so overwhelmed and also trying to soak up every single second of your new favorite person." Fans flooded the comments with uplifting words, reminding Lauren of her capabilities as a mother despite outside opinions. "You are doing a great job mama! Keep being you! You are EXACTLY what she needs," one follower wrote. Another shared insight, stating, "One of the hardest jobs you will ever love. They grow up fast. Enjoy the time you have. A lot does happen. You do have a great support system."

Source: @laurenalaina/INSTAGRAM Fans supported Lauren Alaina with kind messages and encouragement.

Another commenter chimed in, "Oh, Lauren she's so precious. You enjoy that favorite special person. Take a deep breath, you got this. Turn around and she's walking, then school. All of our moments are good, but these are the moments that are the best." This heartfelt video follows a previous moment where Lauren addressed "momshamers" on social media who criticized her for washing her daughter's bottles. She made it clear that sharing her parenting journey doesn't invite judgment: "Just because I posted a video of myself washing my daughter's bottles does not give you the right to shame me and harass me and tell me that I should be b------tfeeding my child."

Source: @laurenalaina/INSTAGRAM Cam Arnold held baby Beni as they celebrated becoming a family.

Lauren clarified her commitment to b-----feeding despite facing challenges, explaining, "I'm triple feeding my child because my number one goal is to breastfeed her, but she can't latch properly, so we've been seeing lactation specialists and feeding specialists to try to resolve the problem." She humorously added, "So mind your business, Nancy. You don't know me and I don't know you, and let's keep it that way," before jokingly asking, "Who said that?" The new parents announced Beni Doll's arrival on June 13, sharing that she was born on June 11. "The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn't even know existed were unlocked at 8:44 a.m. when they laid you on my belly for the first time," Lauren wrote. "I will never be the same. You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection."

Source: @laurenalaina/INSTAGRAM Lauren Alaina gave a tour of her baby's nursery.