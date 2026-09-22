Lauren Boebert Rips Media Over Staffer Affair Allegations: 'Y'all Need to Do Better'

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Lauren Boebert ripped the media over her alleged staffer affair complaints. Taking to her X handle, Boebert fumed in a video message, saying, “Hey, journalists! You all ran a smear and called it news. Some sloppy, desperate, obsessive hack stamps under oath on a fake filing so you’ll write penalty of perjury in the headline.”

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Hey, “journalists!”



This one’s for you: pic.twitter.com/kn33jONEV4 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 20, 2026 Source: @LAURENBOEBERT/X Lauren Boebert ripped the media over her affair with three staffers allegations.

“It’s a scam, and you fell for it. No member of Congress certified in writing that his salacious B- attack was made in good faith and warrants review as required by Ethics,” she continued. Boebert went on to reference procedural regulations that would preclude the Ethics Committee from accepting the complaint. She specifically cited regulations prohibiting the submission of complaints within a 60-day period preceding an election, as well as the absence of the requisite written certification from a House member accompanying the complaint. “Ethics isn’t even allowed to accept this garbage,” she said. “Yet all of you were more than willing to.”

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Lauren Boebert Said Staff Members Are Under Attack Now

Source: MEGA Lauren Boebert contended that the staff members are under attack after news organizations published articles identifying them.

The congresswoman further contended that the staff members are under attack after news organizations published articles identifying them. At the end of the clip, she said, “I hate to spoil the fan fiction, but y’all need to do better. I hope you see how desperate these fools are to get me out of office." “And I gotta say just one more thing before I sign off here to the rest of y’all: No, I’m not hiring,” she added.

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Boebert Was Accused of Engaging Sexually With Three Staffers

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Source: MEGA A complaint alleged Lauren Boebert had relationships with three House employees under her direct supervision.

Boebert's bashing out at the people who have disseminated allegations from an ethics complaint about her comes after a complaint was filed with the House Committee on Ethics on Thursday, September 17. As obtained by the Colorado Times Recorder, the complaint alleges that Boebert, 39, had relationships with three House employees under her direct supervision. It also named former District Director Clarice Navarro Ratzlaff, District Chief of Staff Raven Finegan, and former Chief of Staff Jeffrey Small as the three people involved in the alleged affairs with the congresswoman.

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Source: MEGA The complaint alleged that Lauren Boebert violated the House rule that prohibits members from having sexual relationships with their own staff.

The complaint alleged that Boebert violated the House rule that prohibits members from having sexual relationships with their own staff. Additionally, it alleged that Ratzlaff, a former Colorado state representative, received a $200,000 payment arranged by the Republican to prevent her from filing her own ethics complaint. However, in a statement to People, a spokesperson for Boebert denied the allegations, calling them “baseless.”

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Source: MEGA A spokesperson for Lauren Boebert denied the allegations.