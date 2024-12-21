Lauren Sánchez Stuns in Tight Leather Mini Dress as She Celebrates Her 55th Birthday at Usher’s Concert Alongside Fiancé Jeff Bezos: Photos
Lauren Sánchez rang in her 55th year in style!
On Friday, December 20, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée stunned in a tight black mini dress as she and pals hit the Usher concert for her birthday.
The engaged couple attended the show in Miami, Fla., alongside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. At one point during the performance, Usher even greeted the couple and gave the Amazon founder a high five.
In photos from the night, the brunette beauty glowed in the patent leather ensemble that showed off her curves. Additionally, she wore her voluminous locks down in a blown-out look.
In one still from the evening, the birthday girl posed alongside her friends Kelly Sawyer, Lydia Kives, Bego Amaya, Veronica Smiley Grazer, Elsa Collins and Elena Blair as they all donned black and white outfits.
Following the show, the group went to Sparrow Italia, where they sat in the restaurant’s exclusive VIP “upper deck” for a private party.
Camila Cabello and music mogul Scooter Braun were also reportedly at the star-studded event.
Sánchez later shared a sweet message about the fun-filled night on social media.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“How it started—how it ended. (Missing a few of my girls in this photo.),” she began alongside a group shot and an image from what looked to be a club. “What a truly magical evening. I have never felt more grateful or more loved. Thank you to everyone who reached out and wished me a happy birthday — you lit up my day in ways I can’t describe. 🤍 Here’s to another year around the sun, illuminated by the people who make every moment shine. 🤍✨.”
In response, Perry, 40, said, “Happy birthday my 🌶️ hot tamale 🌶️ 143 for life ♥️.”
Sánchez’s big day came after she and Bezos were seen with Perry, Bloom and Usher on vacation in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The billionaire and his soon-to-be wife also were spotted grabbing dinner with Usher and his wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, in November.
On top of the celeb-filled evening, pal Kris Jenner wished the media personality a happy birthday via Instagram.
“Happy Birthday to my amazing friend @LaurenwSanchez!! You are truly beautiful inside and out — an incredible friend, mom, fiancé, sister, and someone who’s always there for everyone you care about! You have such a gift for supporting and lifting up everyone around you, and your loyalty and kindness mean the world to all of us lucky and blessed enough to call you a friend. Wishing you a magical day filled with love, joy, health, and so much happiness. I love you!! 💖🎉,” the famous momager wrote.