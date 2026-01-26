or
Lauren Sánchez Looks Snatched in Red-Hot Dress as She and Husband Jeff Bezos Make Front-Row Appearance at Paris Haute Couture Week: Photos

split image of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez and Lauren Sanchez
Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez turned heads in Paris!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

Lauren Sánchez was serving major glam as she stepped out with husband Jeff Bezos during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

The 56-year-old turned heads while sitting front row at the Schiaparelli Spring 2026 couture show on January 26, showing off her figure in a red-hot skirt suit.

Fashion Forward

Image of Lauren Sánchez wowed in a red skirt suit while sitting front row at Schiaparelli.
Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez wowed in a red skirt suit while sitting front row at Schiaparelli.

She paired the look with matching heels, tinted sunglasses and a white alligator Schiaparelli statement handbag — complete with gold eyes, a nose, and a wide mouth — as she took in the show alongside fashion's biggest names.

The former journalist was also notably matching fashion icon Anna Wintour, who wore a red ensemble to the show.

Bezos, 62, kept things sleek next to his wife in an all-black outfit, debuting a noticeably silver beard as the couple enjoyed their front-row seats.

The famous couple smiled and waved as they made their way into the show.

Luxury Looks

Image of Jeff Bezos looked sleek in all-black as he joined his wife at the couture show.
Source: mega

Jeff Bezos looked sleek in all-black as he joined his wife at the couture show.

Later that day, the pair arrived hand-in-hand at Jonathan Anderson's Dior couture debut.

Sánchez switched into a blue-gray, fur-trimmed skirt suit, while Bezos opted for a coordinating navy look.

The pair both accessorized their looks with sunglasses.

MORE ON:
Jeff Bezos

Met Gala Involvement

image of The couple turned heads hand in hand while arriving at Dior’s couture presentation.
Source: mega

The couple turned heads hand in hand while arriving at Dior’s couture presentation.

The high-profile fashion appearances come as Sánchez and Bezos gear up for another major moment on the style calendar.

The couple is set to serve as primary donors for the 2026 Met Gala, scheduled for May 4, placing them front and center at one of fashion's most exclusive events.

They'll join secondary sponsors Saint Laurent and Condé Nast in supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute exhibition, Costume Art.

'A Wonderful Asset'

Image of Lauren Sánchez switched into a blue-gray fur-trimmed skirt suit for her second front-row appearance.
Source: mega

Lauren Sánchez switched into a blue-gray fur-trimmed skirt suit for her second front-row appearance.

Despite some online criticism surrounding their involvement, Sánchez has received public praise from Wintour, who has spoken out in her defense.

"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," she told CNN. "We're very grateful for her incredible generosity."

While in Paris, Sánchez was also photographed stepping out for lunch with Wintour between shows, further fueling buzz around her growing influence in fashion's inner circle.

Off the runway, Sánchez continued to turn heads while enjoying Paris hotspots.

She was spotted dining at Siena restaurant on Sunday night, rocking an athleisure-inspired black catsuit paired with a cropped white fur coat.

The couple has increasingly become fixtures on the fashion circuit.

Just last fall, they were spotted attending Paris Fashion Week, where they caught the debut of Chanel's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, and sat front row at Balenciaga.

