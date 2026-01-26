Lauren Sánchez Looks Snatched in Red-Hot Dress as She and Husband Jeff Bezos Make Front-Row Appearance at Paris Haute Couture Week: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren Sánchez was serving major glam as she stepped out with husband Jeff Bezos during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week The 56-year-old turned heads while sitting front row at the Schiaparelli Spring 2026 couture show on January 26, showing off her figure in a red-hot skirt suit.

Fashion Forward

Source: mega Lauren Sánchez wowed in a red skirt suit while sitting front row at Schiaparelli.

She paired the look with matching heels, tinted sunglasses and a white alligator Schiaparelli statement handbag — complete with gold eyes, a nose, and a wide mouth — as she took in the show alongside fashion's biggest names. The former journalist was also notably matching fashion icon Anna Wintour, who wore a red ensemble to the show. Bezos, 62, kept things sleek next to his wife in an all-black outfit, debuting a noticeably silver beard as the couple enjoyed their front-row seats. The famous couple smiled and waved as they made their way into the show.

Luxury Looks

Source: mega Jeff Bezos looked sleek in all-black as he joined his wife at the couture show.

Later that day, the pair arrived hand-in-hand at Jonathan Anderson's Dior couture debut. Sánchez switched into a blue-gray, fur-trimmed skirt suit, while Bezos opted for a coordinating navy look. The pair both accessorized their looks with sunglasses.

Met Gala Involvement

Source: mega The couple turned heads hand in hand while arriving at Dior’s couture presentation.

The high-profile fashion appearances come as Sánchez and Bezos gear up for another major moment on the style calendar. The couple is set to serve as primary donors for the 2026 Met Gala, scheduled for May 4, placing them front and center at one of fashion's most exclusive events. They'll join secondary sponsors Saint Laurent and Condé Nast in supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute exhibition, Costume Art.

'A Wonderful Asset'

Source: mega Lauren Sánchez switched into a blue-gray fur-trimmed skirt suit for her second front-row appearance.