Lauren Sánchez Looks Snatched in Red-Hot Dress as She and Husband Jeff Bezos Make Front-Row Appearance at Paris Haute Couture Week: Photos
Jan. 26 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Lauren Sánchez was serving major glam as she stepped out with husband Jeff Bezos during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
The 56-year-old turned heads while sitting front row at the Schiaparelli Spring 2026 couture show on January 26, showing off her figure in a red-hot skirt suit.
Fashion Forward
She paired the look with matching heels, tinted sunglasses and a white alligator Schiaparelli statement handbag — complete with gold eyes, a nose, and a wide mouth — as she took in the show alongside fashion's biggest names.
The former journalist was also notably matching fashion icon Anna Wintour, who wore a red ensemble to the show.
Bezos, 62, kept things sleek next to his wife in an all-black outfit, debuting a noticeably silver beard as the couple enjoyed their front-row seats.
The famous couple smiled and waved as they made their way into the show.
Luxury Looks
Later that day, the pair arrived hand-in-hand at Jonathan Anderson's Dior couture debut.
Sánchez switched into a blue-gray, fur-trimmed skirt suit, while Bezos opted for a coordinating navy look.
The pair both accessorized their looks with sunglasses.
Met Gala Involvement
The high-profile fashion appearances come as Sánchez and Bezos gear up for another major moment on the style calendar.
The couple is set to serve as primary donors for the 2026 Met Gala, scheduled for May 4, placing them front and center at one of fashion's most exclusive events.
They'll join secondary sponsors Saint Laurent and Condé Nast in supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute exhibition, Costume Art.
'A Wonderful Asset'
Despite some online criticism surrounding their involvement, Sánchez has received public praise from Wintour, who has spoken out in her defense.
"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," she told CNN. "We're very grateful for her incredible generosity."
While in Paris, Sánchez was also photographed stepping out for lunch with Wintour between shows, further fueling buzz around her growing influence in fashion's inner circle.
Off the runway, Sánchez continued to turn heads while enjoying Paris hotspots.
She was spotted dining at Siena restaurant on Sunday night, rocking an athleisure-inspired black catsuit paired with a cropped white fur coat.
The couple has increasingly become fixtures on the fashion circuit.
Just last fall, they were spotted attending Paris Fashion Week, where they caught the debut of Chanel's new creative director, Matthieu Blazy, and sat front row at Balenciaga.