Lawmaker Says Barron Trump Could Face Congressional Subpoena Over Andrew Tate Ties If Democrats Win House

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A progressive Democratic congressman has suggested that Barron Trump may face a congressional subpoena over his ties to accused s-- offender Andrew Tate if Democrats win the House at the midterms. Arizona Rep. Yassamin Ansari threatened to drag Barron before the House Judiciary Committee for his connection to Andrew and Tristan Tate during a September 5 appearance on MS NOW.

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Rep. Ansari Wants the Trump Children to Testify

Source: MEGA Rep. Ansari said Barron could be called before the House Judiciary Committee

Speaking of President Donald Trump's children, the 34-year-old Arizona rep. said, "We need to look at their financial dealings, how they have used the U.S. government and leveraged their dad's presidency to make billions of dollars, whether it’s Don Jr. with the defense contracts that he's forced the government to engage in, or Barron Trump with his crypto schemes and his friendship with people like the Tate brothers." The comments came a day after the Tates were indicted for a second time in Romania. Andrew was hit with charges including trafficking minors, money laundering, s-- with a minor, and witness tampering, while Tristan was indicted for complicity in his brother's crimes. The pair are already facing charges in the U.K. for their crimes and are fighting extradition while they currently reside in a Miami prison.

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Barron Trump and Andrew Tate's Past Conversation

Source: MEGA The Tates face charges in multiple countries.

There is no proof that Barron and the Tates have financial ties, but it is reported that Barron is a "fan" of the manosphere influencers and had a call with Andrew in 2024 to discuss his father's presidential campaign online strategy. "They actually spoke by Zoom last year with a mutual friend, who told me that Barron is a big fan of the Tates and that, on this call, they had actually discussed the Romanian case and how they thought it was just an effort to silence the Tates, a politically motivated criminal investigation," wrote New York Times journalist Megan Twohey. Andrew has denied that he and Barron have a relationship — but he has also said he is "very close with the Trump family."

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Ansari Has Harped on Barron's Relationship With Tate Before

Source: MEGA Barron's connection to the Tates is murky.

Yassamin has expressed interest in the Barron-Andrew connection before. In July, she demanded that the House Oversight Committee pursue an investigation into whether Barron and other members of the Trump family had improperly influenced the investigation into the Tates. “Most egregiously, investigative reports have detailed direct, extensive communications between Andrew Tate and Barron Trump, as well as the Tate brothers’ broader interactions with high-profile political figures within the President’s personal circle.” Yassamin wrote in her letter to the House Oversight Committee.

Barron's Curious Controversies

Source: MEGA Barron has largely stayed out of the public eye during his father's presidencies.