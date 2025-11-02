or
BREAKING NEWS
Will There Be 'Lazarus' Season 2? What to Know After the Show's' Shocking Ending

lazarus season cast plot updates prime video
'Lazarus' dropped all six episodes on October 22. Here's what's next for the Prime Video miniseries.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 2 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

How Does 'Lazarus' End?

lazarus season cast plot updates prime video
'Lazarus' premiered on Prime Video on October 22.

Lazarus may not be over yet.

Co-created by Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, the new Amazon Prime Video series takes viewers on a roller coaster ride across six episodes, all released on October 22.

The miniseries follows forensic psychiatrist Dr. Joel "Laz" Lazarus, who is "forced to confront long-buried demons after his father Dr L dies in suspicious circumstances. At first assured his dad's death is a suicide, Laz is soon sucked into a world of murderous conspiracy, and a race to find the killer, by strange visions of people he knows to be dead."

The season finale of Lazarus reveals there are actually three killers, one of whom is a "total wild card."

"The last episode completely blew my mind," Sam Claflin, who played Joel, told Us Weekly. "I did not see it coming. There were moments where I thought Joel, I thought it was all him."

Will There Be 'Lazarus' Season 2?

lazarus season cast plot updates prime video
The first season of 'Lazarus' has six episodes.

Amazon Prime Video has not officially renewed Lazarus for a second season. However, Coben revealed he would only work on the next installment on one condition — if it would be better than the first season

"I've never done a Season 2 — and we've been offered them in the past," he told the outlet. "We opened a little bit of a door to have a little fun with you at the end. But it's not really a cliffhanger so much as it is, sort of, a door opener."

"All the questions that we start with in episode one are answered in episode six. It is complete. Will there be a Season 2? I don't know," he admitted.

Claflin, on the other hand, shared his own sentiment.

"I think Joel absolutely does not get killed. No way," he said. "It definitely opens up the opportunity of Joel — almost like a Dexter situation — where I sort of try to help him."

Claflin noted, "There's definitely room for a series two, but it's not up to us. It's up to an audience, and if people really want that. I think it [was] beautifully left open ended."

But following the shocking twists in Season 1, the potential second season of Lazarus might not include some of the original cast members.

When Could 'Lazarus' Season 2 Premiere?

lazarus season cast plot updates prime video
One of the creators shared an update about the possible second season.

As Lazarus' future remains uncertain, Amazon Prime Video has not announced a premiere date for a potential second season as of press time.

Where Can Fans Watch 'Lazarus'?

lazarus season cast plot updates prime video
'Lazarus' offered viewers a shocking ending.

In the meantime, viewers can stream all six episodes of Lazarus on Prime Video.

