LeAnn Rimes Addresses Misconception She 'Can't Have Kids' While Insisting She's 'Satisfied' Being Stepmom to Husband Eddie Cibrian's Sons
May 1 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Having children of her own wasn’t part of the plan for LeAnn Rimes, and she has made peace with that.
The Grammy winner, 43, confessed she didn’t want her own biological children and was happy raising stepsons Mason and Jake with husband Eddie Cibrian.
“I have two stepsons that are now 22 and 18,” the singer said on The Today Show in an interview that aired Friday, May 1. “I’m kind of satisfied with what we have going on.”
LeAnn Rimes Insists She Doesn’t Want Kids
Just because she enjoys being a stepmom doesn’t mean the 9-1-1: Nashville star dreamt of babies that looked like her.
“People always assumed, ‘She must not be able to have kids because she’s not having kids,'" Rimes explained. "I’m like, ‘That has nothing to do with it.’”
She continued, ““I just felt so strange that there had to be a reason other than I don’t want kids. That should be reason enough. I didn’t need anything to satisfy my own ego of ‘This is my kid that I birthed or came from me.’ It just didn’t cross my mind. I was really happy helping raise his children and they’re such great kids.”
LeAnn Rimes Faces 'Grief' and 'Rage'
In keeping with the theme of the segment, which focused on women in their forties to promote the forthcoming book Being 40: The Decade of Letting Go -- and Embracing Who We Are, which is on interviewer Maria Shriver’s book imprint, The Open Field, Rimes reflected on the biggest change she has encountered since hitting the big 4-0.
“If I’m having a bad day, I’m gonna tell people I’m having a bad day,” she said. “I feel like sometimes I have two speeds: one is grief and the other one’s rage.”
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LeAnn Rimes Talks About ‘All These Changes’ With Age
She spoke about how her relationship with her husband has changed while she faces “all these changes” approaching perimenopause.
“Men really kind of have to go on the journey with us. I’ve had to learn how to communicate to my husband about what’s going on. ‘This anger is not at you. If I snap, just know I’m having a moment,'" Rimes dished.
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Recently Celebrated Their 15th Anniversary
The couple celebrated their 15th anniversary on April 22, 2026.
To mark the special day, Rimes posted on Instagram, “15 years of loving you, 15 years of making memories. your love is such a gift. and, with all that’s taken place this year, I have new vows…in perimenopause and in health…with teeth and without… 😂 here’s to you catching up and me returning the favor 🦷 Happy 15th anniversary @eddiecibrian.”
Cibrian was previously married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, who is the mother of his sons.