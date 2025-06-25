LeAnn Rimes' Tooth Falls Out of Her Mouth in Disastrous Concert Moment

The country singer, 42, revealed in a Sunday, June 22, video that her tooth fell out in the middle of a performance in Washington.

LeAnn Rimes just bought herself a "one way ticket" to the dentist.

"If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song last night," she explained.

As she serenaded the crowd with her hit "One Way Ticket," she felt "something pop" in her mouth and immediately knew something was up.

"We’re going to do a little story time about how the show must go on," the singer began her video . "And this is the most epic example of how the show must go on."

The musician "panicked" and told her audience to "hold on" as she ran off stage to put her teeth back in.

"I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off stage," she said.

Although she thought she fixed the issue, she kept having to push her teeth back in "every couple of lines." During "Can’t Fight the Moonlight," they "completely fell out again," but she kept singing anyway.

"And you know, like I said, there wasn’t a f------ thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in. So, I just ran with it," she expressed.