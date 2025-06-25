LeAnn Rimes' Tooth Falls Out of Her Mouth in Disastrous Concert Moment
LeAnn Rimes just bought herself a "one way ticket" to the dentist.
The country singer, 42, revealed in a Sunday, June 22, video that her tooth fell out in the middle of a performance in Washington.
LeAnn Rimes' Dental Disaster
"We’re going to do a little story time about how the show must go on," the singer began her video. "And this is the most epic example of how the show must go on."
As she serenaded the crowd with her hit "One Way Ticket," she felt "something pop" in her mouth and immediately knew something was up.
"If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front. It fell out in the middle of my song last night," she explained.
LeAnn Rimes Took the Mishap in Stride
The musician "panicked" and told her audience to "hold on" as she ran off stage to put her teeth back in.
"I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off stage," she said.
Although she thought she fixed the issue, she kept having to push her teeth back in "every couple of lines." During "Can’t Fight the Moonlight," they "completely fell out again," but she kept singing anyway.
"And you know, like I said, there wasn’t a f------ thing I could do about it except either walk off or just hold my teeth in. So, I just ran with it," she expressed.
Rimes noted that she never had a dental issue on stage before, and she hopes it was the first and last time.
"The front row, get ready for something to fly out," she joked. "If you catch them, please return them."
She used the malfunction as a lesson for others to realize that not every performance is going to be perfect.
"In case anybody has an issue on stage ever and feels embarrassed by it, just watch this video again and it will remind you that the show can go on in the midst of sheer, utter embarrassment," she ended her TikTok.
Rimes further laughed off the situation in a clip of her covering Miley Cyrus’ "More to Lose."
"This song is so fun to sing, even when your bridge (🦷) is hanging on for dear life…nothing more to lose, when you’ve already lost your teeth and dignity on stage 😂 #moretolose #miley #backstagesessions," she captioned the Instagram Reel.