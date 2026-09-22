lebo m sets the record straight on lion king chant lawsuit before hans zimmer tour

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The Grammy-winning composer says his dismissed case over the “Circle of Life” chant was about cultural heritage, not shutting down comedy. Lebo M knows the world recognizes his voice before it knows the story behind it. For decades, the Grammy Award-winning composer and creative force behind The Lion King’s music has helped bring African language, rhythm and storytelling to global audiences. Now, after voluntarily dismissing his lawsuit against comedian Learnmore Jonasi over the film’s iconic “Circle of Life” chant, Lebo says he wants the conversation to return to what he believes was always at stake: heritage, authorship and context. The case is expected to resurface with an upcoming court ruling on attorney fees, after being widely mischaracterized online as a $20 million judgment against Lebo. He says accuracy matters before the larger cultural conversation can begin. “Public understanding depends on accurate information,” Lebo said. “The legal matter concluded with my decision to dismiss the case, and I believed it was important that the record reflected what occurred.”

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Source: Tilldawn Entertainment

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A Chant With Deeper Roots The opening chant from The Lion King is one of the most recognizable musical moments in film history. But Lebo says its meaning reaches far beyond the movie. “I felt this pattern of misunderstanding personally,” he said. “There came a moment when I had to decide whether I was willing to defend something I consider sacred: a piece of language and heritage that shaped me long before it became part of a film the world would know.” He knew the lawsuit would draw criticism, but said silence felt worse. “I’d rather be criticized for taking heritage seriously than stay quiet while something meaningful gets pulled apart by how fast it can travel,” he said. Not a Fight Against Comedy Lebo says his dispute with Jonasi was not about limiting comedians or closing off creative expression. His concern was how culturally significant work is understood once it enters global pop culture. “Comedy plays an important role in society, and creative expression should be encouraged,” he said. “My concern has always been how a culturally significant work is understood and represented, particularly when it carries the history and identity of a community.” For Lebo, the question is not whether art can travel. It is whether audiences are encouraged to know where it came from.

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Source: Tilldawn Entertainment