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'Out-of-Touch' LeBron James Slammed as His 'Unjustified' Criticism of Stay-at-Home Moms Resurfaces: 'He Needs to Stop Talking'

Composite photo of LeBron James and Savannah James
Source: MEGA

LeBron James faced renewed scrutiny over his comments about stay-at-home moms.

June 16 2026, Updated 7:45 p.m. ET

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LeBron James is finding himself in the middle of a social media firestorm after a clip from an October 2025 podcast appearance resurfaced on X this week.

The four-time NBA champion appeared on wife Savannah James and April McDaniel's "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, where the group discussed relationships during a roundtable that included guests Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Travis Bennett.

It has been months since LeBron sat down on the podcast, but the internet has a long memory.

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Image of 'I could not have a stay-at-home woman,' the basketball legend candidly declared.
Source: @Everybody'sCrazy/youtube

'I could not have a stay-at-home woman,' the basketball legend candidly declared.

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Source: @Jackkk/X
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The clip circulating once again on X has reignited backlash from women, particularly stay-at-home moms, after the Lakers star revealed he could never date one and explained exactly why.

He said, “I think personally me today, if I was not in a relationship, I could not have a stay-at-home woman."

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Image of 'That wouldn't float for me,' LeBron James confessed.
Source: MEGA

'That wouldn't float for me,' LeBron James confessed.

"For me, who I am at 40 and what I got going on, just coming home and seeing somebody sitting on the couch every day just chilling, that wouldn’t float for me.”

Savannah wasn't exactly nodding along, and the rest of the table didn't look too convinced either.

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Image of LeBron James was slammed over his apparent assumption that stay-at-home moms 'sit on the couch all day.'
Source: MEGA

LeBron James was slammed over his apparent assumption that stay-at-home moms 'sit on the couch all day.'

The irony isn't lost on anyone. LeBron is a billionaire, and if there's one person on the planet who could actually afford to support a stay-at-home partner without a second thought, it's him.

But it wasn't just the stance that set people off. It was the way he framed it.

Many in the comments felt the image of someone simply sitting on the couch all day was a flat-out dismissal of stay-at-home mothers and the enormous role they play in holding families together.

'What an Out-of-Touch Opinion'

Image of Lebron James was labeled 'out of touch' for his remarks.
Source: MEGA

Lebron James was labeled 'out of touch' for his remarks.

One commenter stated, "Stay-at-home moms aren’t just sitting on the couch. They always have something to do from cleaning, wiping everything down, washing and folding clothes, cooking meals, taking care of the kids, taking them to sports and or school, helping with projects and homework. That s--- is a d--- job and women who work and do those things be so d--- tired. So idk w-- he talking about right now."

"He's saying that, because any woman he dates is not doing laundry, dishes, cleaning bathrooms, floors etc all day. He hires people to do those things. Normal stay at home wives don't sit on the couch all day. They're doing housework. What an out of touch opinion," said another.

A third also commented, "We shading full time moms now? He just needs to stop talking. Just s--- & ball. We not looking for think pieces. Mind you, Savannah was a stay at home mom for a majority of their marriage raising their kids. He so corny for this."

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