'Out-of-Touch' LeBron James Slammed as His 'Unjustified' Criticism of Stay-at-Home Moms Resurfaces: 'He Needs to Stop Talking'

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LeBron James is finding himself in the middle of a social media firestorm after a clip from an October 2025 podcast appearance resurfaced on X this week. The four-time NBA champion appeared on wife Savannah James and April McDaniel's "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, where the group discussed relationships during a roundtable that included guests Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Travis Bennett. It has been months since LeBron sat down on the podcast, but the internet has a long memory.

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Source: @Everybody'sCrazy/youtube 'I could not have a stay-at-home woman,' the basketball legend candidly declared.

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LeBron James says he couldn't date a stay at home woman



“I think personally me today, if I was not in a relationship, I could not have a stay at home woman”



“For me, who I am at 40 and what I got going on, just coming home and seeing somebody sitting on the couch every day… pic.twitter.com/IpWO8yJfIo — Jack (@Jackkk) June 16, 2026 Source: @Jackkk/X

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The clip circulating once again on X has reignited backlash from women, particularly stay-at-home moms, after the Lakers star revealed he could never date one and explained exactly why. He said, “I think personally me today, if I was not in a relationship, I could not have a stay-at-home woman."

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Source: MEGA 'That wouldn't float for me,' LeBron James confessed.

"For me, who I am at 40 and what I got going on, just coming home and seeing somebody sitting on the couch every day just chilling, that wouldn’t float for me.” Savannah wasn't exactly nodding along, and the rest of the table didn't look too convinced either.

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Source: MEGA LeBron James was slammed over his apparent assumption that stay-at-home moms 'sit on the couch all day.'

The irony isn't lost on anyone. LeBron is a billionaire, and if there's one person on the planet who could actually afford to support a stay-at-home partner without a second thought, it's him. But it wasn't just the stance that set people off. It was the way he framed it. Many in the comments felt the image of someone simply sitting on the couch all day was a flat-out dismissal of stay-at-home mothers and the enormous role they play in holding families together.

'What an Out-of-Touch Opinion'

Source: MEGA Lebron James was labeled 'out of touch' for his remarks.