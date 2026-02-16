Legendary Actor Robert Duvall Dead at 95, Heartbroken Wife Luciana Confirms: 'To Me, He Was Simply Everything'
Feb. 16 2026, Updated 1:09 p.m. ET
Robert Duvall has devastatingly died at age 95.
The legendary actor's wife of 20 years, Luciana Pedraza, confirmed the sad news in a Facebook post shared on Monday, February 16.
"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," she wrote of Duvall's Sunday, February 15, death.
Luciana added, "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything."
"His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all," she continued. "Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."
Robert Duvall's Career Spanned 7 Decades
Duvall’s lengthy career began in the late 1950s, when he studied at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City and acted in summer stock at the Gateway Playhouse.
By 1960, Duvall had transitioned into television, landing roles in The Defenders, Playhouse 90 and Route 66.
In 1962, Duvall made his film debut as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird, a role widely recognized as his major breakthrough in Hollywood.
His first Broadway appearance came in 1966 in the hit production Wait Until Dark.
Across his decadeslong career, Duvall also starred in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Godfather Part II, The Conversation, Network and The Natural, among many others.
The late star won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 1983 film Tender Mercies, in which he played a former country music singer.
Inside Robert Duvall and Luciana Pedraza's Love Story
Duvall married Pedraza in 2005, almost a decade after the lovebirds started dating in 1996. Neither have publicly confirmed when they got engaged.
The Lonesome Dove actor recalled how he and Pedraza first met while speaking to Esquire in December 2010.
"I met my wife in Argentina. The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery. If the flower shop had been open, I never would’ve met her," he explained.
A few years prior, the couple revealed Pedraza was the one who had approached Duvall.
“I didn’t want to, but my friends said, ‘Go invite him to our party. He loves the tango,’” she told The Austin Chronicle in March 2003 during a joint interview with her then-boyfriend. “So we walked around the block and talked. I said, ‘Mr. Duvall, here’s my card. If you wanna come to this party, my friends would love to have you,’ with no expectations. And he came.”
Pedraza, who also has experience in the industry as an actress and director, confessed she wasn't aware of Duvall's fame and didn't know who he was.
"He thinks I’m lying, but I swear to god," she admitted, noting her cluelessness allowed the pair to connect on a deeper level. "He was Bobby. And still, to me, he is just Bobby. And then I saw him working on The Apostle, and saw some of his other films, and I was able to admire his work."