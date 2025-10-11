or
Legendary Actress Diane Keaton Dead at 79

photo of Diane Keaton
The actress died at the age of 79.

Oct. 11 2025, Published 4:24 p.m. ET

Diane Keaton is confirmed to have died at the age of 79, according to a spokesperson for her family, who has requested privacy as they grieve the death of the legendary actress.

No further details about the cause of death have been revealed, nor have there been any public indications of health concerns leading up to her untimely passing.

Diane Keaton's Battle With Bulimia in Her 20s

photo of Diane Keaton struggled with bulimia in her twenties
Diane Keaton struggled with bulimia in her twenties.

Nonetheless, Keaton has been transparent in previous years about her former struggles with bulimia. She revealed her battle with food in her book Then Again, published in 2011, leading her to become more open about her experience with bulimia and binge eating while she was in her twenties.

“I have nothing to hide. It’s not relevant, but for me it feels good,” she wrote in her book. “I think I’m a sister to all the rest of the women, and I’m sure men as well, who have had some kind of eating disorder, and I’m a part of the team.”

'One Day I Stopped'

photo of The actress said that she was able to kick her addictive habit to the side out of nowhere
The actress said that she was able to kick her addictive habit to the side out of nowhere.

In 2020, she opened up in an interview about accepting herself, admitting, “I don’t think it gets easier as you get older. I think it gets more pressing, just because it’s really about death. It’s really like approaching it, and how do you approach that part of your life? Nobody wants that.”

Keaton was eventually able to kick the habit, previously explaining on The Dr. Oz Show that she was randomly able to stop her addiction. “One day I stopped, and I never, ever did it again. I just stopped, and I don’t know why,” the actress detailed.

Diane Keaton's Battle With Skin Cancer

photo of Diane Keaton was diagnosed with skin cancer several times
Diane Keaton was diagnosed with skin cancer several times.

The First Wives Club actress, who is notorious for wearing chic scarves regardless of the weather, has also suffered from several forms of skin cancer.

At the age of 21, Keaton was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma. Later in her adult life, she was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, which was removed through two surgeries.

The Because I Said So star told a news outlet that skin cancer is part of her “family history,” adding, “I remember my Auntie Martha had skin cancer so bad they removed her nose. My father had basal skin cancer, and my brother had it. It's tricky with this skin cancer. That’s why you've got to put the sunblock on.”

Diane Keaton Lists Her 'Dream' Home for $29 Million in March

photo of The actress put her 'dream' home on the market in March
The actress put her 'dream' home on the market in March.

In the months leading up to her death, Keaton put her “dream” home in California on the market in March for $29 million.

She told a news outlet that her Sullivan Canyon house was inspired by her love of the children’s book The Three Little Pigs. Keaton explained how her mother would read her the story when she was a child, leading her to one day aspire to live in a brick home similar to the one in the book.

When the Something’s Gotta Give actress renovated her home, she was inclined to author The House That Pinterest Built, which turned into a bestseller. Her two adult children, Dexter, 29, and Duke, 25, moved into the home with her, giving them time together before her death, even if it was unknown that she would pass away in the near future.

