or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ariana Grande
OK LogoNEWS

Leighton Meester Accused of Mocking Ariana Grande in Awkward Clip From 2026 Critics Choice Awards

split image of Ariana Grande and Leighton Meester
Source: MEGA

Leighton Meester was accused of mocking Ariana Grande.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande could barely contain her excitement when she spotted Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday night, January 4.

The pop star, 32, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked: For Good, practically squealed, shouting, "I love you so much!" at the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Leighton Meester was accused of mocking Ariana Grande on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Leighton Meester was accused of mocking Ariana Grande on the red carpet.

The "Thank You, Next" singer clutched her chest, exclaiming, "Wow, wow, wow" before walking to another section of the carpet.

Meester’s reaction? A nasally "Wow, wow, wow," followed by a laugh that some fans interpreted as teasing.

On Twitter, someone wrote, "Was Leighton making fun of her??"

Another asked: "Now why she make fun of Ari's "wow' and laugh with the staff??? rude???"

"Leighton making fun of Ariana saying 'wow' um..." shared a user.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @eterxalsuxshixe/TikTok

Fans quickly questioned the interaction on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Some people argued Leighton Meester's response was referencing her hit TV show, 'Gossip Girl.'
Source: MEGA

Some people argued Leighton Meester's response was referencing her hit TV show, 'Gossip Girl.'

The video of the two actresses quickly went viral, with one TikTok of the moment receiving over 1.1 million likes.

Despite the confusing moment, some fans ran to Meester's side, arguing her response was all in good fun.

"You can even tell how Ariana says that in a sarcastic way, cause it’s all part of the jokeee! she was not laughing at her, she was laughing WITH HER," a user wrote on TikTok.

Others claimed her response — which sounded like "Wah, wah, wah" — was from a popular moment from Gossip Girl.

One commented: "Guys, it was a reference from Gossip Girl. Leighton was not being mean."

"She wasn't mocking, Ariana said, 'Wow wow wow.' Leighton said, 'Wah wah wah.' That is the reference," another penned.

Other fans were excited to see Blair energy — Meester's character in the hit show — coming from the actress.

"It’s not Leighton, ITS BLAIR," someone declared.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Red Carpet Looks

image of Leighton Meester supported her husband, Adam Brody, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.
Source: MEGA

Leighton Meester supported her husband, Adam Brody, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Beyond the drama, the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards offered plenty of red-carpet glamour.

Grande stunned in a custom pink Alberta Ferretti gown, sparkling with Swarovski jewelry — one of the night’s standout fashion moments.

Meanwhile, Meester wowed in a lilac Carolina Herrera gown and diamond earrings.

Brody looked dapper at her side in a cream button-down with a gray pinstriped suit and bold tie.

Award Snubs

image of Adam Brody lost to Seth Rogan.
Source: MEGA

Adam Brody lost to Seth Rogan.

The actor was nominated in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the TV show Nobody Wants This.

The second season — which Meester made a cameo in — hit screens in October 2025.

Brody, however, lost the award to Seth Rogen for his work on the comedy show, The Studio.

Grande also went home empty-handed after losing her nomination to Amy Madigan for her work in the horror movie Weapons.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.