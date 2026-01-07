Leighton Meester Accused of Mocking Ariana Grande in Awkward Clip From 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande could barely contain her excitement when she spotted Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody on the Critics Choice Awards red carpet on Sunday night, January 4. The pop star, 32, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wicked: For Good, practically squealed, shouting, "I love you so much!" at the couple.

Source: MEGA Leighton Meester was accused of mocking Ariana Grande on the red carpet.

The "Thank You, Next" singer clutched her chest, exclaiming, "Wow, wow, wow" before walking to another section of the carpet. Meester’s reaction? A nasally "Wow, wow, wow," followed by a laugh that some fans interpreted as teasing. On Twitter, someone wrote, "Was Leighton making fun of her??" Another asked: "Now why she make fun of Ari's "wow' and laugh with the staff??? rude???" "Leighton making fun of Ariana saying 'wow' um..." shared a user.

Source: MEGA Some people argued Leighton Meester's response was referencing her hit TV show, 'Gossip Girl.'

The video of the two actresses quickly went viral, with one TikTok of the moment receiving over 1.1 million likes. Despite the confusing moment, some fans ran to Meester's side, arguing her response was all in good fun. "You can even tell how Ariana says that in a sarcastic way, cause it’s all part of the jokeee! she was not laughing at her, she was laughing WITH HER," a user wrote on TikTok. Others claimed her response — which sounded like "Wah, wah, wah" — was from a popular moment from Gossip Girl. One commented: "Guys, it was a reference from Gossip Girl. Leighton was not being mean." "She wasn't mocking, Ariana said, 'Wow wow wow.' Leighton said, 'Wah wah wah.' That is the reference," another penned. Other fans were excited to see Blair energy — Meester's character in the hit show — coming from the actress. "It’s not Leighton, ITS BLAIR," someone declared.

Red Carpet Looks

Source: MEGA Leighton Meester supported her husband, Adam Brody, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Beyond the drama, the 31st Annual Critics' Choice Awards offered plenty of red-carpet glamour. Grande stunned in a custom pink Alberta Ferretti gown, sparkling with Swarovski jewelry — one of the night’s standout fashion moments. Meanwhile, Meester wowed in a lilac Carolina Herrera gown and diamond earrings. Brody looked dapper at her side in a cream button-down with a gray pinstriped suit and bold tie.

Award Snubs

Source: MEGA Adam Brody lost to Seth Rogan.