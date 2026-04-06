or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > lela rochon
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Actress Lela Rochon Recalls Favorite Hollywood Memories With Lucille Ball and Sammy Davis Jr.: 'I Have So Many Stories'

Composite photo of Lela Rochon, Lucille Ball and Sammy Davis Jr.
Source: MEGA

Actress Lela Rochon speaks exclusively with OK! about her favorite memories from decades in Hollywood, playing a real person in 'The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story' and more.

Profile Image

April 6 2026, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lela Rochon is a Hollywood legend.

From starring in iconic movies like Waiting to Exhale with Whitney Houston and Angela Bassett, to continuing to take on challenging roles in both television and film, the actress has amassed a wealth of memories while working with Tinseltown's elite.

Rochon speaks exclusively with OK! about her favorite memories from her illustrious career, taking on the challenge of playing Monica White in Lifetime's The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story, how the industry has changed and what it takes to make it.

Article continues below advertisement

Favorite Hollywood Memories

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lela Rochon.
Source: MEGA

Lela Rochon worked with Lucille Ball and Sammy Davis Jr. when she first started in Hollywood.

As soon as the mother-of-two stepped onto the scene, she started working with icons.

"I have so many stories, but I'll go way back to legendary ones," she says. "Before I even started doing movies, I did a beer campaign for Anheuser-Busch. We had these appearances to make. We did an event on stage with Charlton Heston, Lucille Ball and Sammy Davis Jr. We were held in a green room for about an hour. What was always amazing to me was that I grew up watching I Love Lucy. Lucy was so cute. She was probably in her late eighties at the time, tugging on her little wig. She had the biggest diamonds I'd ever seen in my life. She was so friendly and so nice. She let me put all of her rings on. Sammy was great, too. He was excited. He had just seen Michael Jackson and was talking about how much he loved him and what a great time he had at the show. He had a lot of respect for my friend and me because we were dancers at the time."

Article continues below advertisement

Playing Monica White in Lifetime's 'The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story'

Photo of Lela Rochon.
Source: MEGA

Lela Rochon plays Monica White in the 'The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story.'

While Rochon has played numerous juicy roles, portraying White — who unknowingly dated a suspected serial killer — was a "different" kind of challenge.

"It's always different. But it's always more pressure," she admits. "I've played several real women before. At first, I didn't want to speak with them until we were done, which is bad because you take a screenplay that someone has written about their life, and you try to make it as true to them as possible with what's written. But I've matured out of that — now, I will speak to the person before."

"I spoke to Monica. The thing she told me really helped because the first thing I asked when I saw her was, 'What made her survive? What made her different than the other women? In speaking to her, it was mostly her faith and her spirit. It was listening to that small voice inside you. It's our gut instincts that help us survive in bad situations."

MORE ON:
lela rochon

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How the Industry Has Changed

Photo of Lela Rochon.
Source: Lisa OConnor/MEGA

Lela Rochon says actors can 'do everything' within the industry nowadays.

After years of navigating Hollywood, Rochon feels there are more opportunities for actors nowadays.

"The industry has progressed in this way where before, if you were a TV actress, you were locked in a box," she explains. "As a TV actress, you could not do feature films. You could not be seen for movies. Movie stars were movie stars. TV people were TV people. Now, you can be a movie star, you can have a TV series, you can be an influencer and host a podcast. You can do everything. That's beautiful because that's freedom."

What It Takes To Make It

Photo of Lela Rochon.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/MEGA

Lela Rochon says everyone can try to be an actor but 'not everybody is successful.'

While there are more ways for people to achieve success, Rochon emphasizes that it takes hard work and talent to truly make it.

"You do have a lot of people who are famous for nothing," she notes. "There's no talent there. When I see some of these young people with 10 million followers, my question is, 'What do they do?' What's their talent?' Everybody can try it, but not everybody is successful. Movies in particular are very special. I never forget, I had an agent who said to me, 'A movie star is somebody that you can't take your eyes off of.' But it also requires training and dedication."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.