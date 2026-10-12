Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, Joined by Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 28, at Jennifer Meyer's Hawaiian Wedding
Oct. 12 2026, Published 4:21 p.m. ET
Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were among the star-studded guests who gathered in Lanai, Hawaii, on Saturday to celebrate the wedding of Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi.
The 51-year-old Oscar winner turned heads in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and matching tie, while the 28-year-old Italian model opted for an elegant, low-cut dark sleeveless dress.
She accessorized her look with a tennis necklace and styled her dark tresses into a sleek updo.
Adding a touch of Hollywood cool to the occasion, the Titanic star wore dark sunglasses, a move Ceretti mirrored by perching her own shades atop her head during the ceremony.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's Steady Romance in the Spotlight
DiCaprio and Ceretti have been linked since the summer of 2023, when they were spotted together in California and later dancing on a yacht in Ibiza.
The pair crossed paths earlier that year around the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival.
While they largely keep their relationship out of the official spotlight, opting for private dates, family gatherings and vacations rather than walking red carpets together, their bond has continued to grow stronger.
Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi's Romance Is a 'Fairytale'
Meanwhile, Meyer and Ogunlesi tied the knot five months after the couple welcomed their first child together.
"I really don't mean to sound lame or anything, but I'm feeling like I'm just having a fairytale experience in my life right now," Meyer said in May, just weeks before giving birth. "It's like all my wishes are coming true. And so I feel really grateful and lucky and just excited for all these new chapters."
"I kind of feel like a little kid — I know my parents bought me my dream gift, so I'm just waiting," she added.
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Jennifer Meyer Was Previously Married to Tobey Maguire
Tobey Maguire, who officiated Meyer and Ogunlesi's wedding, initially began dating Meyer in 2003.
They welcomed daughter Ruby in 2006, tied the knot in Hawaii the following year and welcomed son Otis in 2009.
After nearly a decade of marriage, the pair announced their separation in 2016.
However, they share a close bond.
Jennifer Meyer Shares a Strong Bond With Her Ex-Husband and Their Kids
“Everyone was making fun of conscious uncoupling at the time, but joke’s on them. Joke’s on those people making fun of it,” Meyer said on "The Inside Edit" podcast about how Gwyneth Paltrow put things into perspective about her divorce. “I called [Dr. Habib Sadeghi] and then I had to say to Tobey, ‘Hey, we’re going to go to couples therapy.’”
“I now have an ex-husband who is my best friend and would do anything for me, and I would do anything for him,” she added. “Anything in the world.”