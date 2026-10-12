Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, Joined by Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, 28, at Jennifer Meyer's Hawaiian Wedding

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Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, were among the star-studded guests who gathered in Lanai, Hawaii, on Saturday to celebrate the wedding of Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi. The 51-year-old Oscar winner turned heads in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and matching tie, while the 28-year-old Italian model opted for an elegant, low-cut dark sleeveless dress. She accessorized her look with a tennis necklace and styled her dark tresses into a sleek updo. Adding a touch of Hollywood cool to the occasion, the Titanic star wore dark sunglasses, a move Ceretti mirrored by perching her own shades atop her head during the ceremony.

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Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti's Steady Romance in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti proved their relationship is going strong at the Hawaii wedding.

DiCaprio and Ceretti have been linked since the summer of 2023, when they were spotted together in California and later dancing on a yacht in Ibiza. The pair crossed paths earlier that year around the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival. While they largely keep their relationship out of the official spotlight, opting for private dates, family gatherings and vacations rather than walking red carpets together, their bond has continued to grow stronger.

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Jennifer Meyer and Geoff Ogunlesi's Romance Is a 'Fairytale'

Source: @JENNIFERMEYER/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Meyer got married to Geoff Ogunlesi in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Meyer and Ogunlesi tied the knot five months after the couple welcomed their first child together. "I really don't mean to sound lame or anything, but I'm feeling like I'm just having a fairytale experience in my life right now," Meyer said in May, just weeks before giving birth. "It's like all my wishes are coming true. And so I feel really grateful and lucky and just excited for all these new chapters." "I kind of feel like a little kid — I know my parents bought me my dream gift, so I'm just waiting," she added.

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Jennifer Meyer Was Previously Married to Tobey Maguire

Source: MEGA Jennifer Meyer was previously married to Tobey Maguire.

Tobey Maguire, who officiated Meyer and Ogunlesi's wedding, initially began dating Meyer in 2003. They welcomed daughter Ruby in 2006, tied the knot in Hawaii the following year and welcomed son Otis in 2009. After nearly a decade of marriage, the pair announced their separation in 2016. However, they share a close bond.

Jennifer Meyer Shares a Strong Bond With Her Ex-Husband and Their Kids

Source: MEGA Jennifer Meyer has built a strong blended family unit with ex-husband Tobey Maguire and their kids.