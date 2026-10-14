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Lesley Stahl 'Would Never Quit' '60 Minutes' Despite Bari Weiss Clash, Sources Claim: 'She’s Deeply Devoted to This'

Lesley Stahl
Source: MEGA

Lesley Stahl is reportedly not quitting CBS

Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:27 p.m. ET

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Despite her reported feud with CBS News boss Bari Weiss, Lesley Stahl is not walking away from her hosting job at 60 Minutes, a position she has held for over three decades.

A recent report revealed that even after a dispute over a story on Israeli settlers in the West Bank left her mulling the idea of departure, her ties to the show are too strong for any behind-the-scenes friction to break her.

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Stahl Recently Signed a New Contract

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Lesley Stahl
Source: mega

Lesley Stahl still has a deal with CBS.

“She’s not going anywhere,” a CBS insider spilled on Tuesday, October 13. “She’s deeply devoted to this; she was here when she joined in 1991, and she is still here.”

The kind of drama that has driven other prominent producers and journalists out of the building hasn't fazed Stahl.

She joins other veterans such as Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim who are choosing to stay. In fact, one source noted her recent two-year contract renewal as proof: “If she didn’t leave then, she ain’t gonna leave now.”

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A Decision by Bari Weiss Led to the Disagreement

Larry Ellison
Source: MEGA

Larry Ellison appointed Bari Weiss as boss of CBS despite her lack of experience.

At the root of the matter was a report on violence between Palestinians and extremist Israeli settlers. Oliver Darcy of the Status newsletter said Weiss and managing editor Charles Forelle were very much in the mix when it came to editing the segment for its Sunday slot.

One account called Weiss “very, very hands-on” while Forelle wanted to hold off on the story. Stahl would have none of it, saying they could iron out their editorial differences without holding up the broadcast.

The exchange was so heated that, per Status, Stahl did at one point consider her options privately, but the feature eventually aired as planned by the network.

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CBS Denies the Reporting on the Feud

Lesley Stahl throwback at CBS
Source: MEGA

CBS has refuted the reporting on the feud.

A network spokesperson denied the reporting, calling it a “ludicrous, twisted narrative,” per Variety, adding that the segment underwent no more edits than any other 60 Minutes report.

Stahl never confirmed or denied whether she threatened to quit the show over the reported dispute.

Weiss Has Had More Than One Controversy

photo. of The reported feud has remained behind the scenes.
Source: mega

The reported feud has remained behind the scenes.

Turbulence under Weiss’ watch isn't new, as she once put the brakes on a Sharyn Alfonsi report on El Salvador deportations until she secured a response from the Trump administration.

But for Stahl, the resolve seems firm. The initial report sayid Skydance’s David Ellison made sure of it, personally vouching for the show’s editorial independence when she put pen to paper on her new deal.

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