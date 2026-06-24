Interview Leslie Jones Reveals Why She Grew Frustrated at 'SNL' as Writers Repeated the Same Stereotype Source: MEGA Leslie Jones opened up about feeling typecast during her five seasons on 'Saturday Night Live.' Ayesha Zafar June 24 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Leslie Jones said she got frustrated on “Saturday Night Live,” after being cast repeatedly in stereotypical, aggressive roles. During an appearance on "The Sam Sanders Show," the Ghostbusters star said, "It was kind of frustrating that they would always make me the girl that was angry and beating up people or in love with a white boy." She added, "They just always would make me angry or I’m fighting somebody."

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Leslie Jones Opens Up About 'SNL' Typecasting

Source: MEGA Leslie Jones revealed writers often cast her as angry or aggressive characters on 'SNL.'

Host Sam Sanders asked whether Jones was comfortable with the repeated portrayals of stereotypes. The comedian admitted she didn't immediately notice a pattern emerging. She recalled, "She wanted to be on the show." Jones reflected on her mindset at the time, explaining that she didn’t push back because she "didn’t think that that was happening until it kept happening."

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Source: MEGA Sam Sanders asked Jones whether she was comfortable with the repeated portrayals.

As the sketches continued to follow the same pattern, Jones noticed a trend that became harder to overlook. She reflected on her experience there, stating, "Every time I would get a sketch, I was like, OK, who am I beating up this week?" Jones continued, "I just started getting frustrated with [the writers]. I was like, Stop writing me like that."

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Leslie Jones Asked Writers to Change Their Approach

Source: MEGA Leslie Jones recalled asking writers to stop giving her similar roles.

Jones said the typecasting continued even after she spoke up. The stand-up comedian shared that some writers thought the formula was effective and urged her to accept it as a way to build a successful career. She said, "They’re like, This is successful. When you leave here, you’ll be able to make [a career]." Jones joined "Saturday Night Live" in its 39th season in 2014, making her the oldest new cast member at 47. She stayed with the show until 2019 and received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Leslie Jones Says She Wanted More Creative Freedom on 'SNL'

Source: MEGA Image of Leslie Jones said she didn't notice the typecast pattern until it kept happening.