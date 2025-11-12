Less Theater, More Building: A Practical Path to Affordability and Productivity
Nov. 12 2025, Published 1:30 a.m. ET
American politics today sometimes leans more into politics for its own sake rather than reaching a consensus on how best to provide for the American people, resulting in heated political discussions that sound convincing but fail to produce tangible results that everyday people can feel. This issue is at the crux of what Michael Carbonara sees as one of today's most pressing concerns.
As the Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives for Florida's District 25, Carbonara aims to apply the lessons he learned building his financial technology and AI-driven healthcare companies to Congress, in an effort to create a more practical path to affordability and safety for the people of South Florida and beyond.
A History of Entrepreneurial Experience
Carbonara is unique among conservatives in that he is a Republican candidate with deep roots in technology and innovation, providing him a modern perspective and skillset not often seen on the right. This unique position makes him an exceptionally qualified advocate for market-driven reforms that increase access while reducing costs.
He founded his first company, Ibanera, in 2011 to pursue advancements in payment technology and software, placing him in close contact with the highly regulated banking sector. Carbonara later co-founded the AI-based fertility care company Gattaca Genomics in 2023 to help families pursuing parenthood, responding to declining birth rates and infertility.
During his time managing these companies, Carbonara built and led teams by utilizing a hands-on, learn-by-building approach, a method that informs many of his policies today.
- Donald Trump Slams Ron DeSantis' Controversial Response to Hurricane Idalia: 'What a Shame for Florida!'
- Ron DeSantis Ridiculed For Writing He Was 'Culturally' Raised In The Midwest, But 'Geographically In Tampa Bay' In New Memoir
- Chris Christie Mocks 'Amateur' Vivek Ramaswamy, Likens Him to Barack Obama: 'Skinny Guy With an Odd Last Name'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He also encountered the difficulties of managing regulatory barriers that ultimately hinder startups and slow homebuilding, eventually expressing his desire to remove these barriers to entry.
His success in navigating these highly regulated, innovative sectors showcases his ability to make effective business decisions without risking issues with compliance or overstepping other legal boundaries.
Affordability From Concrete Policy
Given his background in building and operating companies, Carbonara views legislation like a construction project, thereby recognizing the need to remove red tape, simplify existing systems, and focus on measurable outcomes built on realistic objectives.
These policies would then inform Carbonara’s ultimate goal of making the cost of living more affordable, which he aims to do through streamlined permitting, healthcare price transparency, and smarter public spending that emphasizes service-focused care funding over administrative expenditures.
Carbonara similarly supports additional changes, such as building where infrastructure already exists and maintaining publicly accountable measurement processes.
Short Term Aspirations
Many of Carbonara's near-term goals focus on reducing the cost of living and increasing housing availability. He aims to accomplish this in part by working with and supporting startups and small businesses in the tech sector and beyond. These efforts seek to make Florida a hub for startups and other small companies, which view the state as a lucrative and business-friendly place to launch their operations without the need for an overly restrictive regulatory environment.
Carbonara is running for the US Congress in Florida's 25th district, seeking to make economic opportunity more accessible to families and businesses through modern means that align with today's emphasis on technology. With his entrepreneurial experience and builder's logic, Michael Carbonara serves as a practical choice for a more affordable and productive Florida.