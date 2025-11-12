Less Theater, More Building: A Practical Path to Affordability and Productivity

American politics today sometimes leans more into politics for its own sake rather than reaching a consensus on how best to provide for the American people, resulting in heated political discussions that sound convincing but fail to produce tangible results that everyday people can feel. This issue is at the crux of what Michael Carbonara sees as one of today's most pressing concerns.

As the Republican candidate for the United States House of Representatives for Florida's District 25, Carbonara aims to apply the lessons he learned building his financial technology and AI-driven healthcare companies to Congress, in an effort to create a more practical path to affordability and safety for the people of South Florida and beyond.

A History of Entrepreneurial Experience

Carbonara is unique among conservatives in that he is a Republican candidate with deep roots in technology and innovation, providing him a modern perspective and skillset not often seen on the right. This unique position makes him an exceptionally qualified advocate for market-driven reforms that increase access while reducing costs.

He founded his first company, Ibanera, in 2011 to pursue advancements in payment technology and software, placing him in close contact with the highly regulated banking sector. Carbonara later co-founded the AI-based fertility care company Gattaca Genomics in 2023 to help families pursuing parenthood, responding to declining birth rates and infertility.

During his time managing these companies, Carbonara built and led teams by utilizing a hands-on, learn-by-building approach, a method that informs many of his policies today.