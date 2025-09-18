Level-Up Bonuses: How Tiered Loyalty Programs Shape UK Entertainment Habits

Article continues below advertisement

From advancing your in-game abilities to reaching new adventures, leveling up has long been an integral part of video games. The ability to level up not only attracts players eager to show their abilities but also encourages existing players to play more regularly and refine their gameplay. However, leveling up is no longer reserved for just video games. Through the gradual spread of gamification, tiered systems, particularly loyalty systems, can now be found in many other industries. From retail loyalty perks to online casinos and almost everything in between, the ability to level up helps maintain consumer engagement. Below, we will look at how this gamification trend is being used to continuously engage fans of UK entertainment through unique rewards, epic challenges, and competitive leaderboards. The Psychology of Leveling Up The appeal of leveling up is something that can be traced back to the core of human psychology. As human beings are naturally goal-oriented, most of us seek recognition, reward, and the feeling of momentum that shows we are making progress. Because of this, unlocking a new level, seeing a progress bar inch toward 100%, or even unlocking a small badge that appears on our online profile has a measurable effect on us. When reaching a goal, small amounts of dopamine are released in our brains, making us feel happier and more accomplished. This release of dopamine creates a cycle that encourages us to do better and advance in pursuit of more dopamine. When achieving progress, the release of additional dopamine again encourages further advancement, reigniting the cycle. Part of the psychology of these systems is also a continuous focus on the next level. Whether it be checking to see how many points can be earned or what experience is needed to unlock a new skin, achieving one level automatically moves our focus onto achieving the next level. Often, little attention is paid to the methods used to get to the next level, with the cost (whether monetary or in terms of time) often becoming secondary to the goal of reaching that destination. This singular focus on progression helps make engagement more enjoyable, interactive, and immersive.

Loyalty Programs Across UK Entertainment As mentioned, gamification that utilizes the human need for progression is used in almost every industry. Sometimes, its use is obvious, while other times it comes in a manner that encourages engagement without consumers realizing it. Across UK entertainment and retail, examples of this trend are everywhere. Here are some of the most notable ones: Spotify Wrapped Although unlikely to be seen as a form of gamification by subscribers, the popular music-streaming service Spotify has been using a novel form of progression since 2015, when it released “Year in Music.” Spotify later rebranded this to the now-popular Spotify Wrapped. Despite not offering any real progression, Spotify Wrapped, which calculates the total hours of music you listened to and provides shareable lists of top songs and artists, offers a badge of honor that can be shared with others. In many cases, friends or family may even compete to “outlisten” each other during the year. The feature, which many initially saw as a gimmick, creates an annual stir on social media and encourages users to continue listening. The concept has worked so well that even another major streaming service, Netflix, began experimenting with badges that it would assign for specific viewing habits. Ultimately, however, it decided not to. Fashion and Beauty Stores Major retail brands in the fashion and beauty industry have also turned to gamification to encourage loyalty and retention. The most recent of these is ASOS, which launched a new tiered loyalty scheme called ASOS.WORLD in 2025. Using shoppers’ annual spending data, the brand now assigns various loyalty levels to customers. These tiers give access to free next-day shipping, exclusive discounts, and early sales access. The simple system encourages consumers to spend more to attain higher loyalty tiers, which come with better exclusive rewards. Although new to ASOS, the concept of tiered loyalty is not new to the industry, with Cult Beauty launching its loyalty system, Cult Status, in 2022. Offering one Status Point for every £1 spent, the program also offers tiers that give special discounts and access to exclusive offers. Casinos Casinos, both online and brick-and-mortar variants, have also adopted the same ecosystem of gamification. Offering continually elaborate VIP loyalty programs, operators must offer better and more attractive rewards to stay ahead of the competition. This is particularly true for new entries into the market that are competing with larger operators. In order to attract a growing player base, these newer operators must offer enticing rewards and systems as customers become more and more expectant of gamified experiences within the industry.