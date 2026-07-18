The Real Reason Levi Banks Exited 'Big Brother' Season 28: Everything to Know

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Levi Banks' Big Brother journey was over before it officially began. The 28-year-old North Carolina resident was originally announced as a houseguest in early Big Brother promotional material for Season 28. However, Banks shocked fans when confirmed he had decided to leave before the season even began. Read on to learn why Banks withdrew from Big Brother Season 28.

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Why Did Levi Banks Drop Out of 'Big Brother' Season 28?

Source: @levibanks/Instagram 'Big Brother' Season 28 premiered on CBS on July 9.

In a July 9 Instagram video, Banks confirmed he had been "set and ready to move into the Big Brother house this season" but decided to step away from the show. "As we got closer and closer and closer to move-in day, I just kind of realized that this was not the right fit for me personally," he admitted. "I kind of wanted to let you know that was probably the hardest decision of my entire life." Banks clarified, "I am on good terms with CBS, Big Brother, and everyone, and I just wanted to let them know, and you all know, that I am so, so, so thankful for this opportunity. It has been very life-changing." He also confirmed he was back home in North Carolina. Although he exited the season, he said he would watch the show and cheer on the cast.

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What Did CBS Say About Levi Banks' Exit?

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Source: @levibanks/Instagram CBS announced the houseguests ahead of the premiere.

After Banks shared the update, a spokesperson for CBS confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Banks voluntarily left the show. On July 7, just two days before the premiere, CBS announced the cast for Big Brother Season 28, and the list no longer included Banks' name. The contestants are bartender Ashley Trail, jumbotron engineer Barrett Pfeiffer, supply chain analyst Chuc Anyanwu, dental surgery assistant Drew Campbell, telemedicine executive Haley Thogmartin, drag performer Jason De Puy, MMA fighter and coach Kamuela "Kamu" Kirk, boutique salesperson LaTrice Verret, competitive attorney Lyric Medeiros, rocket scientist Mallory Aurichio, corporate game show host Melody Morris, pickleball coach Rome Seymoure, elementary school counselor Taylor Brown and financial analyst Yash Patel. A source previously told The Sun there was a "breach of contract and a loss of trust" that led to the casting change "out of an abundance of precaution." "Houseguests are under strict orders to zip it," they explained. "They can't say anything to anyone, even family members. CBS takes the NDA very seriously. Information leaked. Too much got out about him before the cast was announced and it's not exactly clear what happened."

Who Replaced Levi Banks on 'Big Brother' Season 28?

Source: @levibanks/Instagram Levi Banks was reportedly replaced 'just days before the show's premiere.'