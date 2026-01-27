Lexi, Tiffany and Shannon Wood Admit Working Together on ALTI Agency Has Been 'Seamless': 'Beyond a Dream'

Article continues below advertisement

Lexi Wood isn't afraid to mix business and family. The Summer House star is taking her career to the next level as she's the first client signed by ALTI THE AGENCY, founded by her mother, Shannon Wood, and sister, Tiffany Wood. The trio speaks exclusively with OK! about how the firm started, their method for choosing projects, why Lexi joined the Bravo universe and why they work well together.

Why They Started ALTI THE AGENCY

Source: ALTI THE AGENCY Lexi Wood, Shannon Wood and Tiffany Wood's immigration attorney suggested they form ALTI THE AGENCY.

The genesis of the business stemmed from the Canadian natives' immigration lawyer. "Our attorney was like, 'I think we should make this happen with the three of you. Do you think you can do it?' We're like, 'We'll see!'" Tiffany says. "It's been working out, which has been a blessing. We didn't think it'd be possible for us to do something like this through immigration because we are Canadian. We didn't think we could ever work here. It's so cool seeing how the industry is moving so rapidly but also being at the start and end of making your own rules."

Leading With Authenticity

Source: ALTI THE AGENCY Lexi Wood, Shannon Wood and Tiffany Wood are navigating the PR world with authenticity at the forefront.

When considering how to make their business stand out in an increasingly crowded PR landscape, they say staying true to themselves has been key to their success. "Authenticity is a big thing because a lot of opportunities have come Lexi's way. Doesn't matter how much money it is, if it's not authentic and aligned, she's not doing it," Shannon says. "Diversity, too," Tiffany chimes in. "Even being a shorter model, Lexi has a very petite frame. It felt like in the New York fashion scene, she never fit in. The people we want to represent are also the ones who don't fit in. That's a goal for us. It's always been a barrier." Lexi adds, "Instead of it being a minus, we want to make it their superpower. Everybody said that you can't do it because of A, B and C. Who cares about those rules? If you have the drive and the right team, then the world is your oyster."

Supporting Lexi in Choosing the Right Projects

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA Lexi Wood isn't afraid to say no to projects that don't feel authentic to her.

With Shannon and Tiffany by her side, Lexi feels empowered to be selective and intentional about the projects she takes on. "I'm just a human. If it's something that I genuinely use, genuinely love, then of course I'll sign on," Lexi says. "This year, I actually turned down a multiple six-figure job. It was the most money I've ever seen. It just wasn't authentic. At the end of the day, my name, my drive, my everything is way more money than saying yes to one flash-in-the-pan job."

Lexi Joining 'Summer House'

Source: BRAVO/NBC Lexi Wood joined the cast of 'Summer House' for Season 8.

Lexi took a major risk when joining the cast of Summer House Season 8. "It [the show] wasn't even a career thing, which was funny," she reveals. "It was a no-brainer. It was the part of the industry that I really hadn't tapped into or really even thought about tapping into. I wanted to create that sense of family, where you see the same people every day and you have inside jokes — or, in my case, wake up with the same people. That was the No. 1 thing that really sold me, because my career was already in motion for a long time."

Maintaining Their 'Seamless' Working Relationships

Source: BRAVO/NBC Shannon Wood calls their joint venture a 'dream.'