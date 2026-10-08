Lexis Star Marks One Year of 'The Lexis Star Show' With a Packed Miami Anniversary Bash

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Lexis Star took her podcast's first birthday to Miami, and the guest list kept the night moving. The celebration of "The Lexis Star Show" 's one-year mark brought together creators, past guests, and a few people fans will likely see on the show soon.

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Lexis spent the evening moving from conversation to conversation, collecting updates, collaboration hints, and at least one marriage announcement nobody saw coming. By the end of the night, she had enough material to fill an episode on her own. Teddy Tarantino Shares His Secret

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One of Lexis' first stops was Teddy Tarantino, and the two fell into easy banter right away. When she asked him what he credited for his success, he didn't overthink it. "Because I'm funny," he said. He then passed along a piece of wisdom he said came straight from his mother: "Make a girl laugh, make a girl do anything."

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The exchange set the tone for the rest of the night, with Lexis keeping things light and loose as she made her way around the party. North Star Girl Keeps Fans Guessing

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Lexis also spent time with North Star Girl, a fellow Canadian creator who is already lined up for a future episode. "She will be on the pod very, very soon," Lexis told viewers.

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The podcast appearance isn't the only thing the two have in the works. North Star Girl confirmed they filmed something together during their time in Miami, but she kept the details to herself. "It's gonna be a surprise, guys, so stay tuned," she said. Lexis also ran into J-Mac and Shorty's World during the night. Shorty's World talked about his recent projects and the awards attention he has been getting, and he admitted that while he thinks of himself as a "lone wolf," that tends to change once he's actually out at an event.

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Miss Lexa Opens Up About "Mega Perf"

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Miss Lexa was also in the crowd, and Lexis took the chance to find out what she has been up to lately. Miss Lexa pointed to "Mega Perf," a production she appeared in, and was quick to clarify the size of her part. "I was not a star, but I play a part, a role in the movie," she said.

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It was one of several moments where the party doubled as a check-in, with Lexis getting creators to share what they have coming up next. A Surprise "Wedding" Announcement

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The night took a turn when Amiya Marley revealed why she had flown in for the celebration. Her plan, she said, was to get "married" before the party was over. Marwan and AK Champagne Ashley also stopped by, and Lexis kept the cameras rolling as she bounced from one group to the next throughout the evening.

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The First of Many Between reunions with old guests, teases of new collaborations, project updates, and a "wedding" plan, the Miami party gave fans a full picture of the community Lexis has built around her show in its first year. She made it clear she wants to keep that going. At the start of the anniversary episode, Lexis said she hopes this celebration will be "the first of many events" thrown by "The Lexis Star Show."

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